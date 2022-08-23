Pink and Carey Hart's Relationship Timeline

Pink and Carey Hart have a love story that is both relatable and inspiring. Married since 2006, the singer and the former motocross competitor met when they were in their 20s. They got together soon after, with Pink telling PEOPLE in 2021, "We've really grown up together."

Over the years, Pink and Hart have posted many romantic tributes to one another and their relationship on social media. For their 15th wedding anniversary in 2021, Pink posted to Instagram, "Proud of us babe. See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it's been once we learned how to stay in our race line."

It hasn't always been an easy ride for this couple, who separated for a time both in 2003 and 2008. However, Pink and Hart have made their relationship work, and Pink has credited therapy for their ability to communicate more effectively as a couple.

From their start as a young pair to facing the joys and challenges of parenthood together, here is everything to know about Pink and Carey Hart's relationship.

August 2001: Pink and Carey Hart meet at the Summer X Games

In August 2001, Pink met Hart in Philadelphia at the Summer X Games, an extreme sporting event that's produced by ESPN. Meeting Pink wasn't the only notable thing to happen to Hart at the games, however. He was hospitalized after he fell 35 feet while attempting a mid-air flip on his bike, according to the Los Angeles Times. He shattered his right foot, broke three ribs and also broke his tailbone.

Eventually, Pink and Hart began dating not long after meeting.

2003: Pink and Carey Hart break up

After about two years of dating, Pink and Hart decided to go their separate ways. Neither Pink nor Hart spoke much about the split publicly, but Pink included a tune called "Love Song" on her album Try This, which was released that same year. The song was about the fears that surround falling in love.

2004: Pink and Carey Hart reunite

About a year after they split, Pink and Carey Hart reunited. In 2016, the musician joked about the first of their two splits, saying that they were due for another one, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

June 2005: Pink proposes to Carey Hart at one of his races

Pink proposed to Hart at the Pro 250 class finals, an important motocross race he was competing in. When Hart entered the third lap of the race, Pink held up a big pit board that read, "Will You Marry Me?" When Hart didn't pull over, she followed it up with one that said, "I'm serious!" That stopped Hart in his tracks and he pulled over to accept the proposal.

Hart later told PEOPLE, "I knew within the first few weeks after meeting her that I wanted to be with her for the rest of my life."

January 7, 2006: Pink and Carey Hart get married in Costa Rica

The pair tied the knot at the Four Seasons resort in Costa Rica, PEOPLE exclusively reported at the time. They wed in a beachside ceremony in front of 100 guests. Pink told PEOPLE, "We just love the beach, so we knew we wanted it to be at the beach."

The motocross competitor added, "We wanted it very fun and nontraditional. We're spiritual, but we're not religious. It was about being with our closest friends and family and having a very fun and loose party."

February 19, 2008: Pink and Carey Hart announce their separation

After nearly two years of marriage, Pink and Hart announced they were splitting up. Pink's publicist told PEOPLE, "Pink and Carey Hart have separated. This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another. While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger."

August 2008: Pink supports Carey Hart when his brother dies

On Aug. 9, 2008, Hart's 21-year-old brother, Anthony Hart, died of a traumatic head injury after he crashed during a practice run for a motorcycle race. Although Pink was estranged from Hart, she quickly came to his side to offer her full support.

PEOPLE reported at the time that Pink joined Hart in Las Vegas to celebrate the life of his brother. She sang and dedicated a song to Anthony, and Hart joined her to toast his memory.

April 2009: Pink and Carey Hart work to rebuild their relationship

Pink and Hart's relationship may have been bumpy, but they were never able to stay apart for long. About a year after they first announced their marital separation, Pink and Hart decided to try to mend their relationship rather than end it.

In April 2009, Hart told PEOPLE exclusively, "We're rebuilding. Sometimes you have to take a couple of steps backwards to move forward."

May 2009: Pink and Carey Hart reconcile and call off their divorce

When Pink appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2009, she acknowledged that she had reunited with her husband. During the interview, she joked with the host about how she now has to perform her hit song "So What," which includes insults to Hart, while he is in the audience.

"He's in the audience so when I sing, 'He's a tool,' now that's my favorite line," Pink told DeGeneres. "Hi, Honey, that's you."

Apparently, there were no hard feelings involved since the two reunited when Hart agreed to appear in the music video for "So What."

November 2010: Pink announces she is expecting her first child with Carey Hart

During another appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Pink confirmed that the internet rumors regarding her pregnancy were true: She was expecting her first child with Hart. She also told Degeneres that the doctor believes she is pregnant with a girl.

"My mom has always wished me a daughter just like me. I'm terrified one of us will go to jail," she joked.

As for why she waited until then to announce the news, the singer admitted, "I didn't want to talk about it because I was just really nervous and I have had a miscarriage before."

June 2, 2011: Pink and Carey Hart welcome a daughter

Pink gave birth to their daughter Willow Sage Hart in Los Angeles on June 2, 2011. She announced the birth on Twitter, writing, "We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful, healthy, happy baby girl, Willow Sage Hart. She's gorgeous, just like her daddy."

May 2016: Pink releases video for "Just Like Fire" featuring Carey Hart and their daughter, Willow

The artist included Hart and their daughter, Willow, in the creative music video for "Just Like Fire," a song that was recorded for the soundtrack of the 2016 live-action film Alice Through the Looking Glass. She also told PEOPLE that Willow inspired the song, stating, "She's my inspiration for everything."

November 12, 2016: Pink and Carey Hart announce they are expecting their second child

"Surprise!" Pink captioned an Instagram post announcing her second pregnancy with Hart. The image showed a pregnant Pink cradling her baby bump and hugging daughter Willow, whose head rested on her mom's stomach. The mother-daughter duo coordinated in white dresses and brown hats.

December 26, 2016: Pink and Carey Hart welcome their second child

On Dec. 26, 2016, Pink gave birth to the couple's second child and first son. They named him Jameson Moon Hart.

Pink had talked about the name Jameson for a boy since 2010 when she was pregnant with her daughter, Willow. The name is a combination of James and Jason. Pink's father was named James, and her brother is Jason. Also, Hart's middle name is Jason.

January 21, 2017: Pink and Carey Hart march for women's rights with their children

As women's marches sprang up across the country on Jan. 21, 2017, PEOPLE reported that Pink and Hart not only joined a march but also brought their two young children. Both Pink and daughter Willow carried what appeared to be handmade signs in support of women's rights and equality, and the couple posted photos of the event on social media.

October 2017: Pink says her marriage to Carey Hart inspired her Beautiful Trauma album

Always one to be candid and openhearted about her relationship, Pink confessed that her album, Beautiful Trauma, was inspired by her then-11-year marriage to Hart. She also shared that there were times when she admires Hart as the rock in her life and the good dad that he is, yet there are other times when she feels negatively about him.

Pink went so far as to tell The Guardian, "You'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year." Ultimately, she concluded that she is happily married, stating, "Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it's good again."

March 2018: Pink brings Carey Hart and children on tour

Pink's 2018 Beautiful Trauma World Tour was a real family affair for the singer. She brought her children along for the fun, posting behind-the-scenes pictures from her shows on social media. She even arranged for the kids to have their very own traveling playroom on the tour.

Meanwhile, Hart counted down to when he was joining the tour, posting a picture of Pink and their kids on Instagram. He shared how he missed his crew, adding, "One more day, and I'm back on tour."

April 2018: Pink shares insights about how she and Carey Hart parent

The "Raise Your Glass" singer was featured on the cover of PEOPLE's 2018 Beautiful Issue alongside her two children. She talked about how she parents, saying, "I believe in affection. I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you'll be there."

Although she confessed that she worries a lot about the "world we live in," Pink emphasized that she and Hart try not to take things too seriously. She added, "We laugh a lot. It's all about our family unit and time spent together, and much less about external stuff."

November 2018: Pink slashes Carey Hart's tires after getting stressed over the holidays

During Thanksgiving weekend in 2018, Pink got so mad that she started slashing Hart's tires. In doing so, she injured her hand and had to get 13 stitches. Months later, she confessed the ordeal during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"It was Thanksgiving. The holidays are stressful," Pink explained to Degeneres, later revealing that she took her 13 stitches without anesthesia.

December 2018: Pink defends Carey Hart after he's criticized for some of his parenting choices

Hart was criticized on social media after he posted a photo of his son, Jameson, sitting in front of him on a dirt bike. Pink followed that up by posting a photo of the little boy with his face covered in chocolate. When a user commented on the post claiming Hart "lacks the responsibility" needed to take care of the children, Pink clapped back.

As part of her long response, Pink stated, "You sound well-informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent?"

June 2020: Pink credits therapy for the success of her marriage to Carey Hart

During an Instagram Live chat with her therapist, Vanessa Inn, Pink declared that therapy is the reason she is still married to Hart. She said that she and Hart both do individual therapy in addition to couples therapy. Pink explained that she and Carey metaphorically speak different languages and therapy helps them communicate.

May 12, 2021: Pink reflects on her 15-year marriage with Carey Hart

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Grammy winner explained that her relationship with Hart has evolved over the years, saying, "We've really grown up together."

Pink continued, "When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy. Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."

She also admitted to Extra at the premiere of her Amazon Prime documentary, All I Know So Far, that she and Carey are dedicated to staying together and have a "no quit button." She further explained, "We love being a family. And we both come from families that gave up, and that's okay. That was their journey, that was the journey we all were supposed to be on. But for us, we don't want to do that."

June 2021: Pink's documentary reveals Carey Hart's gentler side

Her documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, revealed the gentler side of Hart and he was just fine with that. He appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the documentary, telling the host, "I'm kind of glad I got to show a little bit of my vulnerable side as a father. I'm perceived as being this wild, crazy, motorcycle, tattooed scumbag. So it's kind of nice for people to see my softer side."

November 17, 2021: Pink thanks Carey Hart for his support during her recovery from hip surgery

Months after Hart publicly thanked Pink for taking amazing care of him after he had lower spine disc replacement surgery, it was Hart who took care of Pink while she recovered from hip surgery. Pink also publicly thanked Hart for his excellent care and said that she loved him in an Instagram post about her ordeal.

June 19, 2022: Pink praises Carey Hart on Father's Day

Sharing a photo of her family in Yosemite, Pink celebrated Father's Day by honoring both her husband and her late father, who passed away in 2021. She wrote, "Happy Fathers Day to all of the fathers, stepdads, foster dads, moms doing both, fathers to be and fathers that were. This is my first one without mine, and I wish I could tell him how good of a job he did. @hartluck you give so much of yourself to these kids, even when you're running on empty. We've made many bad decisions in our life together lol, it this one? Best one we'll ever make. We love you."