Pink Shares Tribute to Husband Carey Hart on His 45th Birthday: 'I Am Grateful for You'

Pink is celebrating her husband Carey Hart on his 45th birthday!

“Happy birthday @hartluck I still remember your 27th birthday,” the singer, 40, shared on Instagram, alongside a sweet selfie of the couple lounging in the sun.

“You’re so much cooler now,” she added. “I hope this year is your happiest. #youdeservethebest your kids worship you and I am grateful for you every single day almost.”

The “Raise Your Glass” singer and Hart wed in 2006 before welcoming daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 3.

Last month, Pink opened up about her husband in a candid Instagram Live chat with her therapist Vanessa Inn, sharing that couples therapy has been the key to the success of their 14-year marriage.

"I got a lot of s— for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa," Pink said. "So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It's the only reason that we're still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages."

The mom of two went on to say that "without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together."

"We just wouldn't because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people," the singer added. "I mean, what's happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don't know how to communicate.”

In January, the couple commemorated their 14th wedding anniversary with each sharing sweet tributes on Instagram.

"We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe," Pink wrote. "It isn't perfect, but I’m grateful it's ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. You're a real man, carey hart."