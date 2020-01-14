Pink and Carey Hart Auction Motorcycle Tanks for Veterans — Including One Designed Their Daughter

Pink and Carey Hart have an up-and-coming artist (and possible philanthropist) on their hands.

The couple’s 8-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, once again designed an Indian Motorcycle tank — complete with a “smiling poop” emoji — to be auctioned off in her father’s second “Tanks for Troops” online fundraising event hosted by his Good Ride charity. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Infinite Hero Foundation, whose mission is to combat the most difficult front-line issues facing military heroes and their families.

“She loves to draw a good poop emoji,” Hart, 44, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. “Willow is a very artistic little girl, whether it’s art, baking, dance or gymnastics. She actually did [a tank] at our first charity event a couple of years ago. She really looks forward to it. It’s an opportunity for her to sit down and focus and spend a few hours to convey her message on a tank. It’s a lot of fun to watch her do it.”

Willow’s tank is currently up for auction at a bidding price of $1,850 and had already gotten seven bids as of the time of publishing. Pink, 40, says Willow understands the value of giving back “as much as an eight-year-old can.”

“Our life is very different than how I grew up,” Pink says. “I grew up doing car washes on the weekends and Thanksgiving dinners for the homeless and marching on Washington when I was three years old … My brother is a Lt. Col. in the Air Force. My dad’s a Vietnam vet, my mom’s a Vietnam vet — I’m the black sheep. I wanted to be a Navy SEAL, but I’m scared of sharks.”

“It’s just important for our family and our kids to understand that people sacrifice their life and their freedom for us,” she adds. “And, you know, not everybody grows up on a farm. When you have things, you should reach back and lift other people up.”

Image zoom Willow Hart's tank up for auction Good Ride Rally

In total, there are 22 tanks (which were designed by graphic artists across the country) up for auction with bidding prices ranging from $500 to Willow’s $1,850. The auction will remain open to bidders through 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, the same day the tanks will be featured live at a private event at Fox Racing Corporate Headquarters in Irvine, California.

“Most of the artists either have a tattooing background, which I’m heavily involved with through my businesses, or are specifically focused on motorcycle painting, helmet painting,” Hart says. “So they all have that common thread of tattooing, motorcycles and helmets. A lot of them are just great friends of mine and people that I’ve been fortunate enough to meet through social media. We started this whole process about four months ago, and I started reaching out. I had my list of hopefuls, and every single one of them responded quickly and said, ‘Yeah, send me a tank, we’ll do it.'”

Image zoom Good Ride Rally tank up for auction Good Ride Rally

Hart first started his Good Ride charity to give back while doing what he loves to do — ride motorcycles. In addition to the “Tanks for Troops” event (which raised $30,000 during its inaugural event in 2018), Good Ride also puts on charity motorcycle rides across the country throughout the year to raise money for the Infinite Hero Foundation and veterans.

“We’re trying to do everything we can through Good Ride to raise money and awareness for active military, and more so veterans,” Hart says. “We’re trying to do our part to help them when they come home from defending our country … If people also want to help out, we will have three of our rides going live this next week. For $75, people can buy a seat for a vet and give them a chance to come out and ride motorcycles for the day. We take them on a great ride and give them a little distraction from the every day wear and tear.”

Pink (née Alecia Moore) adds that what’s “rad” about Hart is that he’s “Mr. Motorcycle and has found a way to combine his love and doing some good.”

“The Good Rides that he puts together are motorcycle rides all around the country,” she says. “He gets veterans together to go out and have a day that’s completely set up for them. And it’s a really fun ride. I’ve done it myself.”

Image zoom Carey Hart, Pink and their daughter Willow Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, Pink and Hart shared some sweet moments from their “family ride day” with Willow and their 3-year-old son Jameson Moon, who Hart says can’t wait to get on a bike of his own.

“He just needs about three more inches,” he says. “He’s been riding an electric motorcycle since before he turned 2, so he’s completely chomping at the bit. He just needs about another three inches and then he’ll be up and running.”

And last week, the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary with a motorcycle ride.

“We went to Ojai, [California,] and there’s this rad little airstream park called Caravan Outpost,” Pink says. “It’s like six little airstreams and a communal fire pit, and we had a blast. It was fun.”

Of making it to 14 years, Pink jokes, “I think we both deserve a trophy. It’s one day at a time, one day at a time.”