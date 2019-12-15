Pink & Carey Hart Dress Up as Tennis Legends Billie Jean King & John McEnroe for Costume Party

Image zoom Pink and Carey Hart Pink/Instagram

Game, set, match!

Pink and husband Carey Hart got into the swing of things over the weekend, as the 40-year-old singer posted photos from their annual costume party.

This year, the couple dressed up as two of her “personal heroes,” tennis legends Billie Jean King, who won 39 Grand Slam titles during her professional career, and John McEnroe, who was frequently ranked as the best singles and doubles player throughout his career.

“It’s our annual dress-up party, and of course I had to go as one of my personal heroes Billie Jean King. And of course, my husband is one of my other heroes, John McEnroe. I appreciate heart and determination in every facet of ones life,” she wrote, adding, “Serena [Williams] is my modern day, of course.”

Alongside the post, Pink shared a photo of the couple smiling at one another in their sporty outfits, while standing in front of a Christmas tree. In the image, the singer wears a blue zip-up hoodie with a white pleated skirt and covers up her newly-shaved head with a wig, to mimic King’s signature short ‘do. Meanwhile, Hart, 44, wore a white shirt and shorts as well as a curly wig.

“Booking tennis lessons as we speak,” the singer joked.

Earlier this month, the “Love Me Anyway” singer first showed off her buzzed head.

“Letting Go,” she captioned on Instagram along with a photo of herself holding bits of blonde hair in her hands.

Almost three months earlier, the pair’s daughter Willow Sage, got her own bold haircut, as she emulated her superstar mom by shaving the side of her head.

Hart documented the haircut in September, as he praised their 8-year-old for marching to the beat of her own drum. “Loving my punk rock daughter,” he wrote. “Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. It’s better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on.”

“Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, Willow,” he added.

Hart and Pink, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Jameson, celebrated 13 years of marriage this year.

In January, Hart dedicated a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram in honor of their wedding anniversary, alongside a smiling shot.

“Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!!” he jokingly wrote in the caption.

“I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong,” he lovingly added, including the years they were together before tying the knot.