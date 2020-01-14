Pink Opens Up About 14th Anniversary with Carey Hart: ‘I Think We Both Deserve a Trophy’

Pink and Carey Hart recently reached a major milestone in their relationship.

Last week, the singer, 40, and motocross racer, 44, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary and commemorated the special date with a motorcycle ride.

“We went to Ojai, [California,] and there’s this rad little airstream park called Caravan Outpost,” Pink told PEOPLE while promoting Hart’s second “Tanks for Troops” online auction fundraising event benefitting veterans. “It’s like six little airstreams and a communal fire pit, and we had a blast. It was fun.”

Of making it to 14 years, Pink joked, “I think we both deserve a trophy. It’s one day at a time, one day at a time.”

On the day of their anniversary, Jan. 7, Pink (née Alecia Moore) posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram from throughout their relationship, including one picture from their wedding.

“So many years, So many hairstyles,” she captioned the post. “We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. ‘You’re a real man, carey hart.’”

The musician also added a slew of humorous hashtags, including two that read, “No one makes me angrier than you,” followed by “but you’re super hot.”

In his own post, Hart shared three photos with his longtime love.

“14 years married to this amazing woman,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”

Pink also shared a second Instagram post later that day, showing a bouquet of flowers and a sweet note that Hart had given her for their anniversary. In the caption, the singer quipped that she “wasn’t really even feeling” Hart that much when she shared her first post, but the flowers changed her mind.

“Alright I’m not gonna lie when I put that post up earlier I wasn’t really even feeling you that much @hartluck but well played, we’re good,” she joked. “I like you again. ❤️😍❤️”

Since tying the knot in 2006, Pink and Hart have welcomed two children together: daughter Willow, 8½, and son Jameson, 3.

Hart’s second “Tanks for Troops” online fundraising event hosted by his Good Ride charity is currently live through Thursday. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Infinite Hero Foundation, whose mission is to combat the most difficult front-line issues facing military heroes and their families.

Hart and Pink’s daughter, Willow, designed an Indian Motorcycle tank — complete with a “smiling poop” emoji — for the auction which is available for a bidding price of $1,850. In total, there are 22 tanks (which were designed by graphic artists across the country) up for auction.

“Our life is very different than how I grew up,” Pink said. “I grew up doing car washes on the weekends and Thanksgiving dinners for the homeless and marching on Washington when I was three years old … My brother is a Lt. Col. in the Air Force. My dad’s a Vietnam vet, my mom’s a Vietnam vet — I’m the black sheep. I wanted to be a Navy SEAL, but I’m scared of sharks.”

“It’s just important for our family and our kids to understand that people sacrifice their life and their freedom for us,” she added. “And, you know, not everybody grows up on a farm. When you have things, you should reach back and lift other people up.”