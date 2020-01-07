Pink and Carey Hart Celebrate Their 14th Anniversary: 'We’ve Been at This Thing a Long Time'

Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating 14 years of marriage!

On Tuesday, the longtime couple each shared their own Instagram post in honor of their special day. Pink, 40, posted a series of throwback photos from throughout their relationship, including one picture from their wedding.

“So many years, So many hairstyles,” she captioned the post. “We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. ‘You’re a real man, carey hart.’”

The musician also added a slew of humorous hashtags, including two that read, “No one makes me angrier than you,” followed by “but you’re super hot.”

In his own post, Hart, 44, shared three photos with his love.

“14 years married to this amazing woman,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”

Pink also shared a second Instagram post later on Tuesday, showing a bouquet of flowers and a sweet note that Hart had given her for their anniversary. In the caption, the singer quipped that she “wasn’t really even feeling” Hart that much when she shared her first post, but the flowers changed her mind.

“Alright I’m not gonna lie when I put that post up earlier I wasn’t really even feeling you that much @hartluck but well played, we’re good,” she joked. “I like you again. ❤️😍❤️”

Since tying the knot in 2006, the singer and her motocross racer husband have welcomed two children together: daughter Willow, 8½, and son Jameson, 3.

The couple has also weathered their fair share of ups and downs. In 2008, they announced their separation — which fueled her emotional breakup album Funhouse — but reconciled the following year.

Last year, Hart celebrated their 13th anniversary with a sweet message to his wife.

“Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary,” he wrote on Instagram. “Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you.”

The couple’s anniversary comes less than two weeks after they celebrated their son Jameson’s birthday.

In typical Pink fashion, the “Walk Me Home” singer kept it real as she shared a tribute post to him on social media on Dec. 26.

“You and willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the mom of two wrote on Instagram, before lovingly adding, “You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday 🎂.”

Hart also shared an Instagram tribute for his son’s big day, writing, “Happy 3rd b day to my lil Meatball!!! You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much. You are a constant crack up, and enjoy every moment with you. Enjoy your day lil man.”