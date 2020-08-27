The former motocross racer referred to his wife as "my rock" while updating fans on his recent rotator cuff repair

Pink Calls Carey Hart 'Man Baby' as He Recovers from Shoulder Surgery: 'Let the Healing Begin'

Carey Hart can count on his wife Pink — a.k.a. his own personal Nurse Ratched — to be by his side as he recovers from surgery.

On Wednesday, Pink, 40, shared a sweet message for her husband after he underwent rotator cuff surgery on his left shoulder.

"My man baby. I love him so," Pink captioned a photo of Hart, 45, in a hospital bed along with the joking hashtags #bionicman and #nurseratchetwillseeyounow. "Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin."

Hart shared the same photo with an update for fans and a thank you for the “So What” singer.

"Surgery was a success!!!" he wrote. "Thanks so much to my amazing wife and nurse, @pink . She is my rock when I'm banged up. Time to get on the mend."

Frozen star Kristen Bell was quick to comment on Pink's post, saying she could relate, as her own husband Dax Shepard went through surgery recently. (Bell gave fans an update on his post-motorcycle accident surgery last week.)

"Gurl. Same," wrote The Good Place actress, 40. "The doctor put a CAN OPENER in my husband's shoulder last week to get it to work again. Xoxo."

Pink replied, "ooooh poo I wish him a speedy recovery and I wish you a bath and a good nights sleep."

Ahead of his own surgery Wednesday, the former motocross racer snapped a quick selfie with a thumbs up before heading into the operating room.

"It's go time!!!!" he wrote. "Thanks for all the well wishes! Ready to get the healing process going. 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼. #FixThisShoulder."

A few days before the big surgery day, he shared a photo of himself getting fitted for an arm sling for his recovery.

"Pre op done and getting fitted for my gun slinging holster 😂😂," he joked. "Good thing nurse @pink is with me to make sure I actually do what the dr says! T minus 40 hours til I get cut."

