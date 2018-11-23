Pink Dubbed a 'Milf' in Sweet Thanksgiving Instagram by Husband Carey Hart

This Thanksgiving, Carey Hart wanted the world to know he’s thankful for his wife, Pink.

The former motocross star, who shares two kids with the singer, posted a sweet holiday message on Instagram, Thursday.

“Hope everyone had a great thanksgiving yesterday,” the 43-year-old captioned a shot of the pair posing on a bright balcony. Hart is clad in a cheeky “ugly Christmas sweater” while Pink, 39, opted for a colorful sun dress — and both clutched bottles of what appeared to be beer. “Ours was perfect. Let’s all try to keep this thankful thing rolling. #DontEatMyCarrot #Milf.”

Hart shared a less sunny message on social media last Tuesday, as news broke that officers were deployed to evacuated neighborhoods to help combat looting of the properties affected by the deadly California Wildfires.

In the post, Hart revealed that he was prepared to use force against any looters.

“It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis,” he wrote. “While the Malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking into homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into Malibu.”

Hart’s comments came alongside a black and white photo of a group of 12 white men holding guns with a sign warning, “Looters will be shot on site.” He hashtagged the post, “#DefendYourLand #2ndamendment.”