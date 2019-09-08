Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Heartfelt Message on Her 40th Birthday

Image zoom Carey Hart, Pink Carey Hart/Instagram

Carey Hart is raising his glass to wife Pink in honor of the star’s 40th birthday.

The motocross racer, 44, shared a special tribute to the pop star on Instagram Sunday, posting a sweet slideshow of photos that documented their nearly two decades together.

“Welcome to 40 baby. I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you. The person you have grown into is inspiring,” he captioned the post, listing accomplishments like parenthood, career success and philanthropy efforts.

Hart continued, “I’m so proud of the woman you have become, and you are more beautiful than ever. You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I’m so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you. I love you baby. Looking forward [to] many many more birthdays with you.”

The father of two wrapped his message with an adorable glimpse into the couple’s future.

“I can’t wait to see how nuts you and I are in our 80s 😂😂,” he wrote. “Enjoy your day.”

Pink thanked her fans and followers on her special day, writing: “THANK YOU FOR MY BDAY WISHES. I’m jumping for joy to be 40. I’m so f’ing into it. I love you all!”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2006, are parents to daughter Willow Sage, 8, and son Jameson Moon, 2½.

Hart celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in January with a heartwarming message commemorating the milestone.

“Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!!” he jokingly wrote in the caption.

Image zoom Pink and Carey Hart with kids Willow and Jameson Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

“I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong,” he lovingly added including the years they were together before tying the knot in a hashtag.

Pink revealed in April that she and Hart, who briefly separated in 2008, have been in therapy for nearly their entire relationship.

“Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together,” she said on the Today show. “It’s the only reason we’re still together … We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling, and it works.”

Image zoom Pink and Carey Hart with kids Willow and Jameson Carey Hart/Instagram

The three-time Grammy winner is currently on the road with her Beautiful Trauma tour, which kicked off in March and wraps in November.

In June, she shared a clip for the single “90 Days” that detailed just how emotionally taxing it is for her to be away from her family for so long.