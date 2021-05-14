Pink Answers Questions from Kids, Talks Girl Power & Her Favorite Color (It's Not Pink!)

The "All I Know So Far" singer responds to young fans' queries about acrobatics and offers some empowering advice

For this week's PEOPLE cover story, Pink answered all the hard questions — from kids!

In her new Amazon Prime Video documentary P!nk: All I Know So Far (streaming May 21), the pop star, 41, shows what her life is really like as she toured with her husband Carey Hart, 45, and their two kids Willow, 9, and Jameson, 4. The film also shares footage of her high-octane — and high-flying! — performances.

Pink is, of course, known for her acrobatics, and 4-year-old fan Ava wanted to know if she ever gets scared when she's flying around stadiums.

"I don't get scared. I'm not really scared of flying. Once you get up there the first time, maybe, it's a little scary," Pink says. "But once you do it a couple of times, it's so much fun that you forget to be scared."

Pink is also known to speak her mind, and she had some sage wisdom when 10-year-old Layla asked her about girl power.

"I would say to be really kind to other girls, and to cheer them on when they're playing sports, and to not listen to anybody tell you that you can't do something just because you're a girl. Because that means you can do it better," she says. "And I would say, find good girlfriends and be really kind to your girlfriends. I'm not sure if that's great advice, but I have found it to be useful in my own life."

And while the mononymous star — born Alecia Moore — has gone by the name "Pink" for more than two decades, the blush tone is not her hue of choice.

"My favorite color is ... green!" she tells 5-year-old Henry.

In this week's issue, the singer opens up about what it's like to be a mom on the road.

"Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible. For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms," she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "You just keep going. I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?'"

"Their normal is different: We go on tour and have a ball pit in Mommy's dressing room. But they are normal kids. Jameson wants to be an astronaut," she adds.