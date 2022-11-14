Pink will be flying around stadiums this summer on her biggest United States tour to date!

Fresh off the release of her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 43, announced on Monday that she'll be embarking on a North American stadium tour next summer alongside opening acts Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp.

The 21-date trek, titled the Summer Carnival 2023 tour, will kick off with a July 24th concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto and hit venues in Boston, New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Las Vegas before wrapping up at Chase Field in Phoenix on Oct. 9.

Tickets go on presale for Citi cardmembers from Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time through Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. local time. Another presale for members of the Verizon Up loyalty program will go on sale for select shows from Nov. 17 at noon local time through Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. local time. General on-sale tickets then become available Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. More information can be found on Pink's Live Nation page.

Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp will perform as opening acts on all 21 dates, while Carlile as well as Benatar and Giraldo will each appear at select shows.

Ahead of the tour's announcement, both Pink and Carlile, 41, performed a tribute to Dolly Parton at the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last week. On Sunday, they teased the stadium tour on social media with a hilarious video filmed backstage at the event.

"Sorry, I'm not trying to ignore you. I just have to make a really important phone call," said Pink in the clip while seated alongside Carlile — before calling the "Right on Time" singer on the phone.

Both musicians greeted each other on the playfully tongue-in-cheek phone call before Pink expressed feeling "really afraid" to ask Carlile a question. "Oh, I'm married," replied Carlile with a laugh, referencing her wife of a decade, Catherine Shepherd.

"Yeah, I do love your wife," giggled Pink, "But will you go on tour with me?"

"F--- yeah!" exclaimed Carlile. "Are we doing this?"

"Yeah!" replied Pink, before the performers shared a high five and ended the pseudo call.

Last week, Pink released her latest single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" alongside a music video. She'll give the track its live TV debut performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, where she'll also perform a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

See the complete list of Pink's North American Summer Carnival 2023 tour dates below.

July 24, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 26, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

July 31, 2023 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug. 03, 2023 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Aug. 05, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Aug. 07, 2023 – Washington DC – Nationals Park

Aug. 10, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Aug. 12, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Aug. 14, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Aug. 16, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Aug. 19, 2023 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME

Aug. 21, 2023 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 22, 2023 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Sept. 25, 2023 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sept. 27, 2023 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sept. 29, 2023 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Oct. 03, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 05, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Oct. 07, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 09, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field