This year's Thanksgiving marks the first Pink will celebrate without her father, Jim Moore, who died earlier this year

Pink Is 'Grateful' for the 'Wild Ride' as Husband Carey Hart Preps a 'Spatchcock Turkey' for Thanksgiving

Happy holidays from the Harts!

Pink and husband Carey Hart are in full Turkey Day mode. On Thanksgiving, Pink shared a throwback photo of herself with son Jameson Moore, 4, as she shared her gratitude for life. (The couple also shares daughter Willow Sage, 10.)

"Grateful for so many things. It's been such a wild ride. Happy Thanksgiving everyone," the 42-year-old wrote. "May your cup be full today. 💕"

Meanwhile, Hart, 46, gave fans a preview of what's for dinner at the Hart household.

"Spatchcock turkey going down!!!! Thanks coach @kendrick_bbq for all the help!!!!!" he captioned a photo of his turkey. "This bird is gonna be good smoked/cooked on my @traegergrills 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼. Happy turkey day!!!!"

This year's holiday marks the first for Pink (born Alecia Beth Moore) since she lost her father, Jim Moore, to prostate cancer earlier this year.

"I don't even know that I can handle the cold hard truth that I miss you yet," she wrote on Instagram in October on what would have been his 76th birthday. "I wanna still act like this is one of those times that I'm busy and not calling. I can't feel this yet."

The "Just Like a Pill" singer opened up about yet another obstacle earlier this month when she revealed that she was recovering from hip surgery.

"Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!" she captioned a picture of herself smiling in an all-black shorts and tank top combo, giving a shout out to "everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon" for taking care of her.

"I am never not completely grateful," she continued. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he's not real.) he brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."