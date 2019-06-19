Pink Shows Heartbreak of Leaving Family for Tour in Emotional Video for '90 Days' with Carey Hart

Pink is using her new music video to show just how difficult life on the road can be.

The struggles of embarking on tour and leaving her family serves as the main story in the emotionally raw clip for “90 Days” — the latest single off the star’s new album, Hurts 2B Human

The start of the video shows flashes of the Grammy winner, 39, during a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres, with her husband, Carey Hart, 43, watching the video in real time, preparing to say goodbye to her for several months.

Pink, who is dressed in a yellow robe, slow dances with Hart — her husband of 13 years — as flashes depict the singer having an emotional moment in a bathtub and the couple arguing as she leaves for tour.

Later in the visuals, Hart is seen at a bar and drinking alone, with the somber music underscoring the difficulties faced by the couple during their time apart.

Image zoom Carey Hart and Pink Carey Hart/Instagram

RELATED: Pink Reveals She and Husband Carey Hart Have Been in Couples Counseling for Nearly 17 Years

Pink is currently on her Beautiful Trauma tour, which began in March and concludes in November, and features several of her hit songs including “What About Us,” “Raise Your Glass,” and “Try.”

She and Hart share two children, daughter Willow, 8, and Jameson Moon, 2.

RELATED VIDEO: Pink’s Words of Wisdom for Teens: ‘Wear Your Retainer and Fly Your Flag’

In an interview with Carson Daly for the Today show in April, the pop star revealed she and Hart have been in therapy throughout the majority of their relationship.

RELATED: Pink and Carey Hart Share Sweet Throwback Photos in Honor of Daughter Willow’s 8th Birthday

“Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together,” the singer said before adding that counseling saved their marriage.

“It’s the only reason we’re still together. He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and she speaks both. We don’t speak the same language,” she said. “We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling, and it works.”