Pink Blown Away by Big-Voiced 12-Year-Old Fan She Invited to Sing at Her Concert

Pink invited a 12-year-old fan to sing “Perfect” at her concert in Vancouver on Saturday and the results were, well, perfect.

Weeks earlier, budding vocalist Victoria Anthony launched a campaign on Twitter to try to join her idol onstage at the Rogers Arena.

“Hey @Pink , please let me sing on stage with you in #Vancouver May 12. I’ll be ready! – Victoria (age 12),” she captioned a video shared to the social media platform, in which she demonstrates her formidable skills. “Share this video and tag #vicandpink to make my dream come true.”

The hashtag ultimately went viral, earning spots on local news outlets and a personal endorsement from fellow Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan.

On Saturday, Pink, 38, found Anthony in the middle of her concert, apparently recognizing her from the recent media coverage. “Are you who I read about on the news?” asked the superstar. “Do you want to come sing something?”

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer jokingly warned the young singer not to pass out, but she didn’t have to worry — Anthony commanded the mic like a pro as she belted a flawless version of “Perfect” that left Pink stunned.

When the brief performance was over, Pink told Anthony what the roar of the crowd had already made clear: ““You’re amazing.”

Few are able to achieve their lifelong dream, but Anthony told Global News that the experience was everything she hoped it would be.

“I’m feeling incredible,” she said. “I’m still kind of in shock…What I’m taking away from this, and what everyone should take away, is that when you want something like nothing is impossible. You can always achieve something; [it] is just about the amount of effort you put in.”