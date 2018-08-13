More Than 300 People Injured After Pier Collapses at Spanish Music Festival in Vigo

Salvador Sas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Salvador Sas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More than 300 concertgoers were injured at Festival O Marisquiño in Vigo, Spain on Sunday when a pier collapsed.

However, of the hundreds injured, just nine people have been hospitalized, with only five of them in serious condition, according to The New York Times.

No fatalities have been reported and those individuals in serious condition did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to the Times.

The accident took place around midnight during a set by Spanish rapper Rels B. Almost all of the attendees on the boardwalk at the time slipped into the water beneath, some on top of one another.

While it’s unclear at this time as to why the pier gave out, the president of the Vigo port authority, Enrique Lopez Veiga believes it was “probably because of excessive weight,” CBS reported.

Photo by Sxenick/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Vigo’s mayor Abel Caballero, commented on the accident on Twitter saying, local police, fire fighters, civil guards remained active on the scene through the early morning in case any concertgoers were trapped below the fallen pier.

Organizers of the festival also released a statement.

“The organization of the Festival O Marisquiño deeply regrets last night’s incident and stands in solidarity with all the injured and their families, who are now the absolute priority for everyone.”

“O Marisquiño wants to highlight the civility shown by thousands of people who left the premises in an orderly manner and allowed the work of rescue and security teams, who did a great job.”

Salvador Sas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Salvador Sas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“We thank you for your cooperation,” the statement continued.

“On the other hand, the precinct is under judicial seal, waiting for the reports of experts to determine the technical causes of the collapse of the affected footbridge.”