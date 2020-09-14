Pia Mia Reflects on Guam Roots Ahead of Her 24th Birthday: 'They've 100% Had My Back'

Pia Mia also speaks about her new collaboration with OnlyFans. "It makes me feel free," she says

She's keepin’ it "HOT."

Fresh off a summer escape to her native island of Guam, Pia Mia opens up to PEOPLE about her islander roots, dropping her sexy pop hit "HOT," and expressing her confidence and sexuality on OnlyFans.

"Oh my God, it was so refreshing,” she says about her several-month trip to Guam. "I had been in LA in my condo for four months when lockdown happened and I was alone the whole time. Going home and being with my family was so nice."

Earlier this summer, Guam's coronavirus case numbers were quite low, she says. She used the time to hit the beach, paddleboard and "live that island life."

"I feel really recharged," she says.

Now that she's back in L.A, the "Bitter Love" singer is excited to bring new content to fans — whether it be singles (she says she's holding off on an album until she can tour), WattPad chapters of her book series The Princess Diaries or in a new way on OnlyFans. Earlier this month, the singer announced her collaboration with the platform, where she'll release exclusive content for paying fans.

"I just love being able to communicate and get to know the people who have been following me," she says of OnlyFans. "I want them to have that open line of communication with me. It makes me feel a little more down to share whatever I want to as much as I want to."

"It makes me feel free," she adds.

OnlyFans, which celebrities such as Bella Thorne have recently tapped into, has become known for its sexier, risqué content. But that doesn't faze Mia.

"I've always been open," the 23-year-old says. "I grew up in a bikini. Being naked is not something that bothers me or offends me in any way."

In fact, she says that the app is an opportunity to remind people that slut-shaming needs to end. "It should never have started," she says.

As for her upcoming music, Mia says she wants her tracks to be feel-good, sexy records that "give a little bit of an escape from everything going on."

Also on OnlyFans, Mia is dropping exclusive visualizers for her two singles: "Princess" and "HOT," which she filmed on Guam.

"This is going to be the first time that people get to see a little bit of the island and just a small taste of Guam," she says. "The island really supported me in coming to LA and pursuing this dream. In everything that I do, I try to show my culture, so being able to actually shoot on Guam was just the perfect scenario for me."

Mia explains that the island became the best support when she left for L.A. to pursue her career — especially since she didn't come from a wealthy or entertainment family background.

"If it wasn't for the island, speaking out and saying, ‘we think you really are gifted. We think that this was what you're meant to do,'" she says, reminiscing. "They were validating what I felt and what I thought, I don't know where I would be doing today without that."

"They've 100% had my back," she adds. "The island is home and I will always support it like my own family. It's just part of me."

As she inches close to celebrating her 24th birthday on Sept. 19, the singer also reflected on her climb to success from an early age. (She dropped her hit "Do It Again" at 18.)

"I'm coming into myself as a woman," she says. "So I'm definitely a work in progress still. But I think throughout everything, even the ups and downs, I've been confident through it all because of the things that I've been through. The fact that I'm still standing here today fighting through, I'm pursuing this dream."

And what advice would she give her young self?

"I would just tell her to trust yourself and always remain true to what you want, what you want to say, what you want to look like, what you want to wear," she says. "I have learned that it just has to be what you want it to be. At the end of the day, it's your art. So that's how it should be anyway."

"I want people to feel comfortable and confident enough to speak their mind, not be afraid to express their sexuality," she adds. "Not be afraid to do what you feel in your heart that you're meant to do."