For her wedding reception, Stefani made a quick change into a party dress fit for a rockstar! "You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton," wrote Stefani of her second look.

Stefani wore "a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress," according to designer Vera Wang.

The dress featured "hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt."

Her party dress contained another sweet nod to her family: there were two love birds embroidered into the dress representing the couple, as well as three baby love birds representing Stefani's children.

She wore a pair of sky-high custom stiletto cowboy boots from Le Silla, a nod to her husband's country roots.