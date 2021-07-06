Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Wedding Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma
Here Comes the Bride
On July 3, Stefani gave fans the first glimpse of her wedding to Shelton with a video of her wearing a silk robe and lifting a white veil, captioned, "July 3rd 2021."
Saying 'I Do'
The couple wed on July 3, 2021, in an intimate at-home wedding at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma — which made for a pretty gorgeous backdrop.
Picture Perfect
The rocker posted a series of photos from the big day, captioning the sunset shots, "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! ❤️🙏🏻."
All in the Details
The bride wore a custom lily white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, cut away back, fitted bodice and high low hand tumbled tulle skirt.
Her veil featured a sweet tribute to her husband and kids: hand-embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.
Quick Change
For her wedding reception, Stefani made a quick change into a party dress fit for a rockstar! "You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton," wrote Stefani of her second look.
Stefani wore "a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress," according to designer Vera Wang.
The dress featured "hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt."
Her party dress contained another sweet nod to her family: there were two love birds embroidered into the dress representing the couple, as well as three baby love birds representing Stefani's children.
She wore a pair of sky-high custom stiletto cowboy boots from Le Silla, a nod to her husband's country roots.
Love on the Dance Floor
As for Shelton, the country star kept it business up top and party on the bottom, wearing a black tuxedo jacket over a white shirt, black vest and light bow tie with some classic blue jeans.
Right, the couple shares a dance together as husband and wife, each of them showing off huge smiles with their dog Betty by their sides.
Sweetest Love
Stefani and Shelton both posted galleries of their big day to Instagram, with Stefani writing in her post: "Blake Shelton I love you."
In one photo, the couple shares a kiss next to their 5-tier wedding cake.
Just Married
In another photo, the newlyweds drive off in a decorated golf cart as Stefani holds her bouquet of white roses in the air.
Making It Official
The pair were married by Carson Daly, their friend and host of The Voice, the show on which the pair first met. Stefani shared photos of Daly with the couple, captioning her post, "thank u Carson Daly we love u!!"
Walking Down the Aisle
Daly also shared moments from the big day, including a photo of Stefani walking down the aisle.
"Here comes the bride," Daly began his caption. "So honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"