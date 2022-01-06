Photographer Shares Throwback of Young Adam Levine During High School Days
New York City-based photographer, Brian Moghadam, shared a throwback photo of the 42-year-old Maroon 5 singer from high school on Instagram Monday
Adam Levine looks unrecognizable in a photo from his high school years.
New York City-based photographer, Brian Moghadam, shared the throwback photo of the 42-year-old Maroon 5 singer from high school on Instagram Monday.
In the post, a young Levine looks unrecognizable without tattoos.
Moghadam reflected on Maroon 5's 2002 debut album Songs About Jane in his caption, and also wrote about his decades-long career in photography.
"I literally picked up a camera in high school and never put it down. And since 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Songs About Jane I thought it would be nice to post old memories of the band through their early years," he wrote.
"This is a picture I took in high school probably 1996 or 1997. Pretty sure we're up on Amalfi hanging out and enjoying the view. It might even be our old friend Brad T's approach to his driveway. And who can miss Josh's classic Volvo station wagon. Best stick shift I've even seen."
RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Says She Wants a 'Big Family' with Husband Adam Levine: 'There's No Limits to It'
Since the release of the album, Levine and the band have enjoyed massive success and transformed into one of the top pop-rock bands, earning Grammy Awards along the way.
Levine is now married to 33-year-old Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, whom he wed in 2014. Prinsloo and Levine are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3.