Phoebe Bridgers Reveals That Her Father Has Died

"Rest in peace dad," Bridgers captioned a photo of the two on Instagram

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 10:26 AM
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers is mourning the death of her father.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram Tuesday that her dad had died, sharing a throwback photo of the two snapped as they listened to music on the same pair of headphones.

"Rest in peace dad," Bridgers 28, captioned the post.

No other information about Bridgers' father's death was provided, though the musician has spoken over the years about their complicated and often fraught relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a conversation with Sam Sanders for NPR's It's Been a Minute in December 2020, Bridgers described their connection as "a very weird combination of emotionally unavailable, but very present in a weird way."

Her parents divorced when she was 20, she told GQ in September 2019. Her dad, who was a scenic carpenter, had been abusive, she told the outlet, and had "a drug thing" when she was younger.

Because of that, Bridgers said she didn't have her first drink until she was 19 and still stays away from substances. "I wasn't square necessarily. It just scared the s--- out of me. I was like, I don't want to lose control," she recalled, adding "I think I'm straight up allergic to alcohol" and noting "I hate weed."

Bridgers has also gotten candid about her dad through her music. Her song "Kyoto," off her 2020 album Punisher, is famously about her father, beginning with her frustrations around his substance abuse.

"You called me from a payphone / They still got payphones / It cost a dollar a minute / To tell me you're getting sober / And you wrote me a letter / But I don't have to read it," she sings in the tune.

She later expresses that she's not sure if she'll be able to forgive him. "I don't forgive you / But please don't hold me to it," she croons. "Born under Scorpio skies / I wanted to see the world / Through your eyes until it happened."

Writing about the situation has allowed Bridgers to become more sympathetic towards her dad, however.

"It's nice to not feel, like, emotionally trapped all the time with stuff that you carry into your life," she told NPR. "I was angry for a long time, and… the song is basically about, like, not being angry anymore."

Related Articles
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal attend "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Is Phoebe Bridgers' 'On My Own' Lyric in Her SZA Collab Hinting at Paul Mescal Breakup?
(L-R) Paul Mescal, wearing Gucci, and Phoebe Bridgers, wearing Gucci, attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal's Relationship Timeline
CANADA - JANUARY 24: A veteran; Shirley Eikhard has learned to survive in the music industry. Yet in her prodigious self-development there's a sense that she's missed something: Her musical world is almost all she knows. (Photo by Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Shirley Eikhard, Songwriter of Grammy-Winning 'Something to Talk About,' Dead at 67
Jessy Wilson Opens Up About the Multiple Tragedies She Has Overcome
Grammy Nominee Jessy Wilson Opens Up About the Multiple Tragedies She's Overcome
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Abortion Access and Her Abortion: 'It's Safe'
Phoebe Bridgers Recalls Her 'Super Safe' Abortion Last Year: 'Everyone Deserves That Kind of Access'
All About Taylor Swift's Opening Acts For Her Eras Tour
All About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Acts
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Relationship Timeline
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship: A Look Back
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
Celebrities Who Have Publicly Squashed Rumored Feuds — with a Smile!
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Coolio poses for a portrait at the SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Taylor Swift Bejeweled Music Video Easter Eggs
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline
NEW ORLEANS JAZZ FESTIVAL Photo of EARTH WIND & FIRE
Earth, Wind & Fire Songwriter Says There's 'No Significance' to Sept. 21 Date in 'September'
Loretta Lynn
Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'
Songwriter Lamont Dozier attends the 2013 BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 14, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Motown Hitmaker Lamont Dozier Dies at 81: 'Rest in Heavenly Peace'