Phoebe Bridgers Reveals That Her Father Has Died

Phoebe Bridgers is mourning the death of her father.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram Tuesday that her dad had died, sharing a throwback photo of the two snapped as they listened to music on the same pair of headphones.

"Rest in peace dad," Bridgers 28, captioned the post.

No other information about Bridgers' father's death was provided, though the musician has spoken over the years about their complicated and often fraught relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a conversation with Sam Sanders for NPR's It's Been a Minute in December 2020, Bridgers described their connection as "a very weird combination of emotionally unavailable, but very present in a weird way."

Her parents divorced when she was 20, she told GQ in September 2019. Her dad, who was a scenic carpenter, had been abusive, she told the outlet, and had "a drug thing" when she was younger.

Because of that, Bridgers said she didn't have her first drink until she was 19 and still stays away from substances. "I wasn't square necessarily. It just scared the s--- out of me. I was like, I don't want to lose control," she recalled, adding "I think I'm straight up allergic to alcohol" and noting "I hate weed."

Bridgers has also gotten candid about her dad through her music. Her song "Kyoto," off her 2020 album Punisher, is famously about her father, beginning with her frustrations around his substance abuse.

"You called me from a payphone / They still got payphones / It cost a dollar a minute / To tell me you're getting sober / And you wrote me a letter / But I don't have to read it," she sings in the tune.

She later expresses that she's not sure if she'll be able to forgive him. "I don't forgive you / But please don't hold me to it," she croons. "Born under Scorpio skies / I wanted to see the world / Through your eyes until it happened."

Writing about the situation has allowed Bridgers to become more sympathetic towards her dad, however.

"It's nice to not feel, like, emotionally trapped all the time with stuff that you carry into your life," she told NPR. "I was angry for a long time, and… the song is basically about, like, not being angry anymore."