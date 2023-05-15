Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Get Cozy at Eras Tour in Keith Urban's TikTok amid Dating Rumors

Did Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia double as date night for rumored couple Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham?

The "Kyoto" singer-songwriter, 28, and the comedian, 32, were spotted getting cozy in the VIP section of the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field — and their PDA was captured on video by none other than country star Keith Urban.

Urban, 55, attended Swift's show with wife Nicole Kidman, and shared a video to TikTok of the couple rocking out to "Style" and the beginning of "Blank Space," captioning his post, "We love ya @Taylor Swift."

In the background of the video, Bridgers and Burnham can be seen together, with Burnham at one point pulling the singer in close.

Reps for Bridgers and Burnham did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bridgers and her boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker have been opening for Swift at select Eras Tour concerts, and Bridgers has joined Swift several times on stage for their song "Nothing New," which appeared Fearless (Taylor's Version).

She and Burnham have been linked since January, when they were photographed walking through LAX together. Bridgers later revealed that the airport trip went on to become a source of pain for her, as she said she'd been "f---ing bullied" by people claiming to be her fans.

"I'm coming from a place of literally — I'm feeling it in my body as I'm saying, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f---ing bullied me at the airport on the way to my father's funeral this year," she told Them in an interview with Dacus and Baker. "If you're a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that's an OK thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it's OK to do that. I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me f---ing dehumanize me and shame me and f---ing bully me on the way to my dad's wake."

Phoebe Bridgers. Andrew Chin/Getty

Bridgers did not reveal the reason for the bullying, though it came amid rumors of a breakup with actor Paul Mescal, whom she'd been dating since 2020. Her father Tony died on Dec. 30, and she and Burnham — who was previously linked to director Lorene Scafaria — were photographed together just over a week later.

Swift's Eras Tour, meanwhile, has become a star-studded affair, with famous pals like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid stepping out for recent shows, as well as Swift's rumored beau Matty Healy of The 1975.