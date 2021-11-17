Perhaps best known for singing baritone in the band's 1961 hit song, Philip Margo also worked as a music producer and television writer throughout his career

Philip Margo, Member of The Tokens and Singer on 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight,' Dead at 79

Philip Margo, a member of the band The Tokens, has died. He was 79.

Philip died on Saturday at a hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a stroke, his family told The New York Times. Further details about his death were not given.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Perhaps best known for singing baritone in The Tokens' 1961 hit song "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," Philip also worked as a music producer and television writer throughout his career. He wrote on shows including Diff'rent Strokes, Small Wonder and The Upper Hand, among others.

The Tokens also featured Philip's brother Mitch Margo, Jay Siegel and Hank Medress. The band's Facebook page paid tribute to Philip, who they said was "surrounded by his beloved family" at the time of his death.

"He loved the space program, Hallmark movies and salt-water taffy but he loved family most of all," the statement read, in part.

The group's biggest hit has a complicated history.

South African musician Solomon Linda first came up with the melody in the 1930s, according to Rolling Stone, and later recorded it with the Original Evening Birds as the song "Mbube," according to the New York Times. That track was later performed by the Weavers in the 1950s before it was brought to The Tokens.

Philip Margo, The Tokens The Tokens | Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

In 1961, songwriter George Weiss was hired by RCA Records to add lyrics to the song for the doo-wop band. In December of that year, the song went No. 1 on the Billboard chart and has since become one of the most recognizable pop songs worldwide.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When a version of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" was used in Disney's The Lion King in 1994, Philip said: "Now that it's current, we're current. I am thrilled," the New York Times reported.

But while the track brought The Tokens success, Linda wasn't credited or compensated at the time for the use of his melody. His family ended up suing Disney after a 2000 Rolling Stone article told the story of the song's origins. A settlement was reached in 2006 and Linda, who died in 1962, was given a postmortem writing credit on the song.

The Margos, Siegel and Medress first started singing together in 1959, and wrote their first song, "Tonight I Fell in Love," together before coming up with a name for themselves. They landed on The Tokens, the name of a group that Medress had formerly been a part of, according to the New York Times.