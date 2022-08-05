Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Does Entire Segment with Beyoncé Song Titles, Singer's Mom Reacts

A traffic reporter from Philadelphia is an unashamed member of the Beyhive, and Beyoncé's mom is loving it.

Sheila Watko of NBC10 recently gave multiple nods to Beyoncé while delivering her morning traffic update, flawlessly name-dropping some of the 28-time Grammy Award winner's biggest hits back-to-back without missing a beat.

After being introduced, she thanked her fellow anchor and said, "I always appreciate it when you 'Say My Name' " – a reference to Destiny's Child's 1999 hit single.

She continued, "If you're just waking up, I hope that you had some 'Sweet Dreams' 'cause traffic is getting 'Heated' and it's starting to 'Break My Soul' just a little bit."

She didn't stop there. She also named "All Up In Your Mind," "Listen," "Beautiful Liar," and "Countdown."

"We have a 'Formation' of traffic cones all morning," Watko said as she continued to rattle off more song titles. "You might want to move over 'to the left, to the left,' " she told local drivers, referencing the singer's smash hit, "Irreplaceable."

"Partition," "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Crazy In Love," and "XO" also made the list as she sent out a "Bey alert", bringing the total number of references to 15. Watko then confessed she had been planning the feature for days, but postponed it due to a major crash the day before.

"We had to celebrate our girl Beyoncé," Watko said.

Showing love for the fun moment, the singer's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, reposted the original clip, writing the caption, "This Soo cool !! All Song titles😂❤️"

A longer video that Watko shared on Twitter shows her colleagues Erin Coleman and Keith Jones joining the fun and naming songs themselves.

Continuing her viral trend, she added the caption, "When traffic is *jumpin, jumpin*, it's time to pay tribute to Queen Bey, who I am *dangerously in love* with @NBCPhiladelphia@Beyonce#RENAISSANCE."

She added, "A few days late, but I had to celebrate Bey Day. This time, @ErinColemanTV and @KeithJones even got in on the #Beyonce fun!"

Watko's tribute comes just after Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio album, Renaissance, on July 29. The release marked her first solo album in six years.

Featuring previously released lead single "Break My Soul," which dropped in June, the dance-heavy LP features 15 other tracks: "I'm That Girl," "Cozy," "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Energy" featuring BEAM, "Church Girl," "Plastic Off the Sofa," "Virgo's Groove," "Move" featuring Grace Jones and Tems, "Heated," "Thique," "All Up in Your Mind," "America Has a Problem," "Pure/Honey" and "Summer Renaissance."

In a message shared ahead of Renaissance's release, Beyoncé revealed the album will be part of a "three-act project."

"This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic," wrote the artist. "A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."