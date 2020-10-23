Collins sued his ex-wife last week after she allegedly refused to leave his Miami Beach home

Phil Collins Thinks Orianne Is Using Home as 'Weapon,' Her Attorney Says She Wants 'Fair Settlement'

A week after Phil Collins filed a lawsuit against ex-wife Orianne for refusing to leave his South Florida residence, her attorney says her only motive is "a fair settlement."

The singer, 69, filed a lawsuit against Orianne, 46, on Oct. 14 after giving her until Oct. 12 to vacate his Miami Beach home's premises after she married a man named Thomas Bates in early August.

A source close to the former couple tells PEOPLE that Collins is pushing toward getting the property back in order to spend time with their sons — Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15 — in the South Florida property for Christmas.

"She is using this as a weapon," the source says.

Orianne's attorney Richard Wolfe, however, refutes the claim in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Orianne’s only motive is to remain in her home until a fair settlement is resolved. She has never interfered in Mr. Collins’ ability to see or interact with his children and encourages their relationship," Wolfe writes. "Instead of his Trumpian disinformation campaign, his hidden cameras and private investigators, perhaps Mr. Collins should clean up his own act, literally and figuratively, and honor the commitments he made to Orianne when they moved in together."

Collins' attorney did not comment on the statement, but a source close to Collins tells PEOPLE that Phil has not hidden any cameras in the home and describes the other claims in the statement as fabrications.

"Clearly the court saw that when they allowed Orianne to stay in the home this week and we expect them to continue to see justice in her strong legal and moral position," Wolfe adds.

Collins reportedly paid Orianne $46.68 million in their 2008 divorce after splitting in 2006.

Image zoom Phil Collins and Orianne Collins in October 2017 Johnny Louis/WireImage

His Oct. 14 lawsuit accuses Orianne of unlawful detainer and forcible entry. Orianne and Bates, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, have "taken possession of the Property by a show of force," allegedly hiring "armed guards to patrol the Property with openly displayed firearms" and changing alarm codes.

Collins told PEOPLE back in 2016 that the two had gotten back together.

"But obviously when you have children, there's two ways you can go. You can go the nasty way or you can go the nice way, and we always went the nice way … and we realized we missed each other," he said at the time.