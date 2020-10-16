Phil Collins Sues Ex-Wife Orianne as She Allegedly Refuses to Leave Home amid Split

According to Collins' lawsuit, Orianne married a man in August and has "taken possession" of Phil Collins' Florida property "by a show of force"

Phil Collins is taking legal action against ex-wife Orianne after the two called it quits again.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Collins reportedly paid Orianne — with whom he shares sons Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15 — $46.68 million in their 2008 divorce.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Collins has sued Orianne for allegedly refusing to vacate his Miami Beach, Florida, home, claiming that she married another man, Thomas Bates in Las Vegas on Aug. 2.

Collins gave Orianne until Monday, Oct. 12, to pack her bags and leave the property, according to the documents.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, accuses Orianne of unlawful detainer and forcible entry. Orianne and Bates, according to the documents, have "taken possession of the Property by a show of force," allegedly hiring "armed guards to patrol the Property with openly displayed firearms" and changing alarm codes.

Orianne's attorney, Frank Maister, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but told The Sun last week when reports of the heated split broke: "We will deal with Mr. Collins in the courthouse, not the gossip column."

Image zoom Phil Collins and Orianne Collins in October 2017 Johnny Louis/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in February 2016, Collins confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Orianne resumed their relationship, explaining that it "wasn't something we wanted to make a song and dance about."

"But obviously when you have children, there's two ways you can go. You can go the nasty way or you can go the nice way, and we always went the nice way … and we realized we missed each other," he added at the time.

Addressing whether they planned to tie the knot again, Collins said at the time that a marriage re-do was "not impossible, it just hasn't been discussed."

"We are still enjoying living in a house together and changing light bulbs," said the former Genesis drummer, as Orianne added: "We are back together, we are very happy and time will tell as far as the future – who knows?"