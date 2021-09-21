Phil Collins Returns to the Stage (Seated!) with Genesis Amid Health Woes

The "Against All Odds" singer told BBC Breakfast ahead of the farewell tour that he could "barely hold a [drum] stick"

There's nothing coming between this iconic musician and the stage.

Phil Collins returned to the stage in Birmingham on Monday night with the legendary rock band Genesis on its The Last Domino? tour — despite his ongoing health issues.

Though he remained seated the entire time, Collins, 70, still sang the band's songs as his son, Nic, took over on the drums for him. Collins, however, was not alone as his fellow band member Mike Rutherford opted to sit on a stool next to him as he strummed the guitar in concert.

Phil Collins Phil Collins performing in Birmingham on Sept. 20 | Credit: Bav Media/Splash

Birmingham was the first stop of the farewell tour for the band — and their first time performing in 13 years since 2007's Turn It On Again tour.

Earlier this month, the drummer opened up in an interview with BBC Breakfast about his health issues and how they've affected his career as a musician over the years. He's no longer able to play the drums.

"I'd love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand," Collins told the outlet. "So there are certain physical things that get in the way."

He also expressed frustration about not being able to do what he loves most.

"I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son," Collins said.

Genesis — which currently consists of Collins, Rutherford, 70, Tony Banks, 71, and now Nic, 20 — postponed their reunion tour last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phil Collins plays the drums on stage at Wembley Arena Phil Collins playing the drums in 1987 | Credit: Pete Still/Redferns

Collins underwent back surgery in 2015 and told Billboard in 2016 that he felt like he was walking "on sticks" due to the operation, in addition to suffering nerve damage and multiple foot fractures.

"I don't know if I'll ever be fit enough to play the drums again on tour," Collins said at the time. "My left arm has changed — it's a neural thing. The back surgery I had was great — I mean, how good can surgery be?"

"But it was problem-free. But then when I was recovering on crutches, I fell and fractured my foot," he continued. "When I recovered from foot surgery, I fell again and fractured another part of the same foot. My right foot now is completely numb."