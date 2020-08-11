Phil Collins' Song 'In the Air Tonight' Reenters Charts 40 Years Later After Twins' Viral Video

"We wanted to start a new trend to appreciate old music," twins Tim and Fred Williams previously told PEOPLE

A decades-old Phil Collins song is generating renewed attention thanks to a pair of sibling YouTubers.

On July 27, Tim and Fred Williams published a video of themselves reacting to the Grammy winner's 1981 song "In the Air Tonight" as they listened to it for the first time. Their reaction video has since been viewed more than 4 million times on YouTube.

The 22-year-old twins, who live in Gary, Indiana, documented their genuine first impressions of the song — including their infectious excitement at the song's drum solo midway through. After listening to the song, the brothers agreed that Collins, now 69, "killed it," calling the tune a "banger."

As of Tuesday morning, the song reentered the charts, enjoying the No. 2 spot on the iTunes top songs list, just behind Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's brand-new hit "WAP."

In June, PEOPLE talked with Tim and Fred about their series "First Time Hearing: Twins the New Trend," in which the twins — who say they grew up listening to the likes of rappers Twista and Lil Wayne — give honest thoughts about songs they admittedly might never have heard.

While doing the video series, the pair said they've discovered major artists like Freddie Mercury and Queen, Luther Vandross, Tom Jones, opera star Luciano Pavarotti and Aerosmith, among others. "There's more than just rap out there," Fred said. "There's so much more than I ever thought."

Tim came up with the idea last year while Fred was away studying criminal justice at Indiana State University. His goal was to broaden the duo's music repertoire, which was largely focused on church music.

"We wanted to start a new trend to appreciate old music," said Tim. "We're open to all genres. We also want to bring people together because there's no color to music."

They record their videos in a makeshift studio in Tim’s bedroom, and at about 2 p.m. each day, they sit and listen to hits spanning several decades that are unknown to them. Their recent video reaction to "Jolene" by Dolly Parton even got attention from the legend herself.