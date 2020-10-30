Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Orianne Ordered to Vacate His Home by Mid-January in Partial Settlement

Two weeks ago, Phil Collins filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Orianne after she failed to leave his Miami Beach home's premises

Phil Collins appears to have reached a partial settlement with ex-wife Orianne in the fight to remove her and her new husband Thomas Bates from his South Florida residence.

The "In the Air Tonight" singer, 69, filed a lawsuit against Orianne, 46, on Oct. 14 accusing her of unlawful detainer and forcible entry after she failed to leave his Miami Beach home's premises by Oct. 12, months following her early August wedding to Bates, 31. While a source close to Collins claimed that Orianne was using the home "as a weapon" against him last week, Orianne's attorney Richard Wolfe said her "only motive" for remaining in the home was to receive "a fair settlement."

On Friday, however, Orianne and Bates agreed to vacate the home by mid-January, Collins' lawyer, Jeffery Fisher, told PEOPLE. They also agreed to allow Collins' realtor to market and sell the property between now and the date they leave.

Further, Collins' "priceless collection of music memorabilia and artifacts from the Alamo will be retrieved within days," Fisher said.

The matter of Orianne's counterclaim asking for 50% percent interest in the house has not yet been settled and will head to trial.

"We have no doubt that it too will come to a quick and conclusive end once the judge hears the true facts about what occurred," Fisher said.

Orianne's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last week, a Collins source told PEOPLE that the musician was pushing to get the property back in order to spend time there with his and Orianne's sons — Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15 — for Christmas.

Wolfe refuted the claim in a statement to PEOPLE, saying that Orianne "has never interfered in Mr. Collins’ ability to see or interact with his children and encourages their relationship."

"Instead of his Trumpian disinformation campaign, his hidden cameras and private investigators, perhaps Mr. Collins should clean up his own act, literally and figuratively, and honor the commitments he made to Orianne when they moved in together," he continued. (The Collins source denied that Phil had hidden any cameras in the home and described the other claims in Wolfe's statement as fabrications.)

"When you have children, there's two ways you can go," Collins told PEOPLE at the time. "You can go the nasty way or you can go the nice way, and we always went the nice way … and we realized we missed each other."