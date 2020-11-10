Phil Collins Calls Ex-Wife's Claims That He 'Refused to Shower' 'False' and 'Grossly Exaggerated'

After his ex-wife said in court documents that he didn't brush his teeth nor shower for nearly a year, Phil Collins clapped back at the "scurrilous" claims, accusing her of "extortion"

The legal drama between Phil Collins and his ex-wife Orianne Bates continues.

In a new court filing obtained by PEOPLE Monday — where Bates continues to ask for half of their Florida mansion — the 69-year-old's ex-wife claims that Collins "stopped showering" and "brushing his teeth," that he became addicted to anti-depressants and that he "became emotionally and verbally abusive" for nearly a year. Collins' attorneys deny the claims.

"Philip's stench became so pervasive that he became a hermit, refusing to interact personally with any people," Bates, 46, alleged in the court filing. "As a result, Orianne had no choice, but to distance herself from him."

She also claimed that Collins became "incapable of having sex" and that he "refused to provide emotional support, love or care for his children or Orianne." (They share teenaged sons Nicholas and Matthew.)

In a response filed in court, Collins' lawyers refuted the claims, described them as "immaterial and impertinent" to the case and categorized Bates' allegations as a means of "extortion."

Orianne Bates and Phil Collins

"They are scandalous, scurrilous, unethical and, for the most part, patently false or grossly exaggerated," Collins' attorneys wrote.

"These false and scandalous allegations are again included only so that they can be delivered by defendants to the media to try to damage Phil Collins' reputation in an effort to extort money," they alleged in the filing.

The new court filings come after the "In the Air Tonight" singer filed a lawsuit against Bates on Oct. 14 accusing her of unlawful detainer and forcible entry after she failed to leave his Miami Beach home's premises by Oct. 12, months following her early August wedding to Thomas Bates, 31.

On Oct. 30, Orianne and Thomas agreed to vacate the home by mid-January, Collins' lawyer, Jeffery Fisher, told PEOPLE. They also agreed to allow Collins' realtor to market and sell the property between now and the date they leave. (Bates' counterclaim asking for 50% interest in the house has not yet been settled and her attorneys did not respond to a request for comment at the time.)

The week before, a source close to Collins claimed that Bates was using the home "as a weapon" against him. Bates' attorney Richard Wolfe said her "only motive" for remaining in the home was to receive "a fair settlement."

"Instead of his Trumpian disinformation campaign, his hidden cameras and private investigators, perhaps Mr. Collins should clean up his own act, literally and figuratively, and honor the commitments he made to Orianne when they moved in together," he wrote. The Collins source denied that Phil had hidden any cameras in the home and described the other claims in Wolfe's statement as fabrications.

"When you have children, there's two ways you can go," Collins told PEOPLE at the time. "You can go the nasty way or you can go the nice way, and we always went the nice way … and we realized we missed each other."