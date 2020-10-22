Pharrell Williams Scouts Undiscovered Gospel Singers to 'Beat the Odds' in Voices of Fire Series

"What if you were made for this?" Pharrell says in his upcoming music show premiering Nov. 20 on Netflix — see the official trailer

Pharrell Williams is revealing what it really takes to discover new talent.

An upcoming docuseries titled Voices of Fire follows the music star, 47, as he teams with his uncle — esteemed Bishop Ezekiel Williams — and other scouts to find skillful singers in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The goal is simple — to establish a successful gospel choir composed of vocalists from Pharrell's hometown community.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The official trailer for the show, which premieres on Nov. 20 on Netflix, was released Thursday.

"What if you were made for this? To withstand the storm, to beat the odds," the "Happy" singer says in the preview. "What if believing in yourself is only the beginning?"

Image zoom Pharrell Netflix

Pharrell and Bishop Williams aim to uncover gifted singers with inspiring backstories. The duo, along with a group of gospel music influencers, hope to find talent from various backgrounds, ages and ethnicities to fill the choir pulpit.

Diversity and inclusion have always been important to the Grammy-winner who released a black empowerment anthem titled "Entrepreneur" with JAY-Z this summer.

Image zoom Pharrell Williams Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"The intention for our song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with, especially as someone of color," the producer, rapper, and singer told Time in August. "There's a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you're starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education and representation?"