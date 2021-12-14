Pharrell Williams Tells Graduates They're 'Never Too Small to Instill Fear in the Establishment'

Pharrell Williams took the stage to offer Norfolk State University's graduating class some parting words of wisdom, and make sure they realize just what sort of impact they can have on their community.

The musician, 48, delivered the keynote address at the historically Black university's commencement on Saturday, just miles from where he grew up in Virginia Beach.

Williams, who also was honored with a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from the school, told the December graduates that through their "mutually beneficial" education, they'd be able to bring "real value" to both their school and the city of Norfolk.

The "Happy" singer explained that the city was experiencing a "renaissance… fueled by a collective spirit," and that it would look a whole lot different in five years' time.

"Beyond inspiration, this Norfolk re-emergence is also a reaction to resistance," he said. "Resistance to new ideas and perspectives. When ideas face resistance, they continue on until they find an outlet."

It'll be different, he said, "not because people of color face stereotypes and stereotypical attitudes towards minorities, but because of the 9 trillion dollars that visited your campus back in October know that the real money to be made is with the very people of color the status quo are afraid of. And by the way…we're no longer minorities. We have to stop using that language. We are the emerging majority. Let that sink in."

Williams acknowledged that while Norfolk is not perfect, it's still "great," due to the fact that it will work to understand "why laws are broken in the first place."

"A toxic city sweeps their dirt under rugs to keep up appearances," he said. "A nutric community seeks to understand and embrace the underlying issues in a unified way. It's not us-versus-them problem. It's all of our problem and together we'll solve it. Norfolk will be a city of people that hold themselves accountable for doing better, looking out for each other, and that will be expected of our policymakers as well."

The 13-time Grammy winner went on to explain that Gen Z has already "canceled the old ways," and encouraged the young graduates to vote with their wallets by shopping in places where business owners "look like you," and eating at restaurants where the owners "aspire to something greater and more inclusive for Norfolk."

"You might be inclined to think you are too small. Or too young. Or don't make enough money yet. But you're wrong," he said. "You know what the mighty elephant in the room is most afraid of? Mice. You are never too small to instill fear in the establishment. They see you. They feel you."

In conclusion, the star reassured the graduates that they have the ability to "create the city you deserve."

Williams has been an agent of change in the area for many years, and in 2019 launched the local music festival Something in the Water, which he said was his way of trying to "ease racial tension, unify the region, bring about economic development opportunities and broaden the horizons of the local business community."