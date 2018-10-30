Pharrell Williams Sends Donald Trump Cease and Desist After Rally Plays 'Happy' Following Shooting

Pharrell Williams does not want his music played at President Donald Trump‘s rallies.

On Saturday, after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 people and injured six others, a rally that Trump spoke at played Williams’ upbeat hit “Happy.” The musician and producer sent him a cease and desist letter as a result, USA Today reported.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” wrote Howard King, Williams’ lawyer, according to USA Today.

“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose,” the letter continued. “Demand is hereby made that you cease and desist from any further unauthorized use of Pharrell Williams’ music.”

In August, Steven Tyler sent Trump his own cease and desist letter after Trump used Aerosmith’s “Livin’ on the Edge” at a campaign event in Charleston, West Virginia. “I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission,” Tyler said in a statement. “My music is for causes not political campaigns or rallies.”

Adele, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young and REM’s Michael Stipe are among the musicians who have also told Trump not to use their music.

At the Future Farmers of America convention on Saturday, Trump joked that he had considered canceling that appearance because of his hair.

“By the way, somebody just said, ‘Your hair looks different today,'” Trump said. “I said, ‘Well, I was standing under the wing of Air Force One doing a news conference early this morning, a very unfortunate news conference. And the wind was blowing and the rain, and I was soaking wet, and that’s what I ended up with today.'”

“I said, ‘Maybe I should cancel this arrangement because I have a bad hair day,’” Trump continued.