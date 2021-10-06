Pharrell Williams Pulls Something in the Water Festival from Virginia Beach Over 'Toxic Energy'

Pharrell Williams' cousin Donovon Lynch was shot and killed by a police officer in the city in March

Pharrell Williams is pulling his Something in the Water music festival from his hometown of Virginia Beach amid claims that the city's leadership is full of "toxic energy" following the shooting death of his cousin by a local police officer this past spring.

Williams, 48, expressed his love for the city in which he was born and raised in a letter to city manager Patrick Duhaney, but said Virginia Beach has been "run by and with toxic energy" for "far too long."

"The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, Donovon Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2," Williams wrote in a letter obtained by PEOPLE, referring to a 2019 mass shooting at a local municipal building that left 12 dead.

Williams continued with a reference to his hit song "Happy," writing that while he "sang about a room without a roof," he was "tired of kindly and politely being shown the door."

"Until the gatekeepers and the powers-that-be consider the citizens and the consumer base, and no longer view the idea of human rights for all as a controversial idea… I don't have any problems with the city, but I realize the city hasn't valued my proposed solutions, either," he wrote.

The music producer's note came in response to a Sept. 29 letter written by Duhaney that expressed "immense disappointment" over the fact that Williams might not hold the festival in Virginia Beach in 2022 following two years of COVID-related cancellations, according to NBC affiliate WAVY, which first reported the news.

In his letter, Williams wrote that he initially brought Something in the Water to the area in 2019 with his goal being to "ease racial tension, to unify the region, bring about economic development opportunities and broaden the horizons of the local business community."

"We achieved those things!" he wrote. "I wish the same energy I've felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative's life."

Donovon Lynch Donovon Lynch | Credit: Donovon Lynch/instagram

The "Happy" singer's cousin Lynch, 25, was shot and killed in March in a spate of gun violence in Virginia Beach that also killed Bad Girls Club cast member Deshayla E. Harris.

"The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure," Williams wrote on Instagram at the time. "My cousin Donovan was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others."

Police said at the time that Lynch was shot by a police officer, and in a follow-up press release, claimed he was "brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting."

Lynch's family has disputed that claim, and has also said Lynch was legally allowed to carry a gun, WAVY reported. The officer who shot Lynch did not have his body camera turned on at the time of the shooting.

Though Williams called for a federal investigation into Lynch's death in April, the city police department eventually turned the investigation over to Virginia State Police, Billboard reported.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Mayor Bobby Dyer said he reached out to Williams "because we had heard rumors of concerns and wanted to talk with him to see what we could do to address them."

"The invitation remains open. We would welcome the opportunity to talk with him, to hear first-hand the specific concerns he has," Dyer wrote. "Going forward with 'Something in the Water' was one of the first major decisions I had to make after being elected in 2019. Not everyone thought it was the right thing to do, but I believed it would be good for Virginia Beach, and it was a huge success."

He continued: "We lost momentum last year because of COVID, but it was our intention then, and it remains now, to host the event in 2022. We see it as a catalyst for promoting positivity and that's why the manager and I still want to talk. We're hopeful Pharrell will accept."