Pharrell just wants you to know, about his favorite girl.

Just ahead of taking the stage for his American Express Platinum House concert at the 1 Hotel during Art Basel in Miami on Saturday, Pharrell Williams sat down with PEOPLE and opened up about the love of his life, wife of five years Helen Lasichanh.

“I love her because of everything that she is, good, bad and indifferent,” Williams, 45, says of the model and designer, who joined him in Miami at Platinum House for his last big performance to close out the year.

The pair dated for years prior to their private October 2013 ceremony. When it comes to what makes their love work, the hit producer and “Happy” singer says it’s mutual love and respect. “We share a space in love that is, I don’t possess her. You know when I was young I used to say things like, ‘Oh, she’s mine.'”

“But she’s not mine,” says Williams, before adding, “but she sure makes me feel like it.”

Lasichanh, with whom he shares son Rocket, 10, and soon to be 2-year-old triplets, has been on the road with him throughout a whirlwind two weeks of performances around the globe.

Though excited attendees at his Miami concert (including Venus Williams) couldn’t tell, the man of the hour was wiped. “I’m exhausted,” he said just ahead of the performance, “just tired from this whole year.”

In the last two weeks the couple hopped from Los Angeles, to Tokyo, to Johannesburg, to London and then Miami before finally heading home.

Of all the recent stops, Williams says his time in South Africa — where he took the stage at Global Citizen Festival alongside Beyoncé and JAY-Z for their song “Nice” — was the most inspiring.

“It was beautiful. I was there with all of my gorgeous people and DNA. It was beautiful to see all of that,” he says. “There’s a lot of familiar energy that you feel. Language might be different, customs might be different, but you feel the energy when you’re around your people. It’s just a natural thing.”

While fans were pleased to see him perform with the Carters, “I didn’t say one word on the verse,” he says with a laugh. “But it was a blast — we had a great time.”

And though he’s admittedly tired, Williams says that has nothing to do with his and Lasichanh’s four children. “I miss them,” he says of their kids. “That’s the other thing that will tire you out. Longing takes a lot of energy out of you.”

Of the triplets, he says “they are running, doing everything you do at that age.” As for the dreaded Terrible Twos: “We haven’t gotten there yet.”

Come what may, Williams says he’s just happy for the amazing partner he has in Lasichanh. “I just try my best to live up to that and be that same way.”