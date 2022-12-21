Peter Cincotti Is Engaged to His 'Turkish Delight' Zeynep Onaron: See the Ring

Peter Cincotti put a ring on it!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the singer-songwriter proposed to his longtime girlfriend Zeynep Onaron — and she said yes!

"She's my Turkish delight," Cincotti, 39, tells PEOPLE.

The couple met in Istanbul 15 years ago but stayed in touch, starting to date five years ago. Later, Onaron, 33, moved to New York City for school and now works in luxury advertising.

Zeynep Onaron and Peter Cincotti. Courtesy Peter Cincotti

Cincotti popped the question in Bryant Park — a special place for Onaron — over the weekend. Several years ago, her mother wished that her daughter would live in New York. The couple celebrated with close family after the proposal then flew to Las Vegas.

When they arrived in Las Vegas, the couple met up with Peter's band and David Foster and Katharine McPhee at the Wynn.

He later performed at Delilah with special guest Pia Toscano, and Adele was listening while eating dinner in a private room, according to Cincotti.

The singer-songwriter recently dropped a holiday single titled "Because it's Christmas." Earlier this month, he performed it on the talk show Sherri.

Meanwhile, in September, he opened up to Town and Country about his newly released album Killer on the Keys.

"Being in New York City and looking out the window and reflecting on a bunch of things, musically and personally, it defined the record in a deeper way and unified all these different ideas I had," Cincotti told the outlet. "It brings together elements from all the records I released prior. There are original songs about life on the road and growing up in New York, and about the loss of my father when I was 13 that I never really talk about, let alone put in songs."