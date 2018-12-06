Pete Shelley of the Seminal British Punk Band Buzzcocks Dies at 63

Pete Shelley, the co-founder and lead singer of the seminal British punk rock group Buzzcocks, died Thursday at the age of 63.

According to the BBC, the musician succumbed to an apparent heart attack at his home in Estonia.

The band confirmed the news with a series of messages shared to Twitter. “It’s with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks,” begins one.

“Pete’s music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.” A more detailed statement is expected to follow.

The band were primarily known to the masses in the United States for their 1978 single, “Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve),” but their impact on the nascent punk scene throughout the decade was vast.

Glen Matlock, formerly of punk legends the Sex Pistols, was one of many artists to share a tribute on Twitter. “I am totally shocked and saddened to just hear of the untimely death of Pete Shelley,” he wrote. “A superb songwriter, artist and a totally sweet hearted guy who was one of the very few originals of punk and even a one off within that. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Pete Shelley wrote perfect three minute pop songs. The soundtrack to being a teenager. You’ll be missed Pete but you’ll be remembered for a long long time for your brilliant music https://t.co/bt03fGbcgd — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 6, 2018

Very sorry to hear the news about Pete Shelley. Buzzcocks were true innovators and a wonder: they took me to Manchester and were a major part of why I moved there. Here's one of my favourite pictures of him, taken by Linder Sterling in 1976: Punk as fuck pic.twitter.com/hJ1EImCGoU — Jon Savage (@JonSavage1966) December 6, 2018

Part of my youth dies with him. https://t.co/gKpkmScCvc RIP Pete Shelley https://t.co/TsB6QLk2JI — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 6, 2018

Buzzcocks had been in the midst of celebrating their 40th anniversary, and were due to perform in the Netherlands next Friday.