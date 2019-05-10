Singer Pete Muller Pays Tribute to His Late Mother with Touching New Song 'Alive in Me'

This Mother’s Day, Pete Muller is paying tribute to his late mother with a new song that reminds listeners that loved ones never really leave us.

On Friday, soulful singer-songwriter released “Alive in Me,” and PEOPLE has an exclusive premiere of the music video. The evocative clip was shot by director Chris Morgan in an abandoned estate located in Santa Barbara.

“Alive in Me” is the third single. from Muller’s upcoming album Dissolve, which is due out May 17. The date has particular significance to him — it would have been his mother’s 91st birthday