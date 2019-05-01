English Singer Pete Doherty Hospitalized After Being Stabbed by a Hedgehog Spike

Image zoom Pete Doherty Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Singer Pete Doherty has been hospitalized with a severely-infected finger after being stabbed by a hedgehog spike last week.

Doherty, 40, revealed the shocking news on Twitter, posting a photo from his hospital bed at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

“A picture [of] me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS. What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks,” Doherty wrote on Monday.

The former Libertines frontman then went on to explain how he ended up on the pointy end of one of the hedgehog’s spines.

“Zeus and Narco [his Siberian huskies] had the cute wee verminous Schnuffle shuffle Pig of the Hedge in their gobs [mouths] and I wrapped my hand in a t-shirt and freed the wee bugger and got a tiny cut — that was Wednesday night/Thursday morning,” he said.

However, it wasn’t until about three days later that Kate Moss’ ex realized he needed medical attention.

“Cue three days in a van with a carefree attitude to potentially infected forefingers,” Doherty wrote on Twitter.

The “I Am the Rain” crooner also shared a selfie of himself wearing a cast.

Due to his stint in the hospital, Doherty was unable to appear on Nihal Arthanayake’s BBC Radio 5 Live program Tuesday.

“Pete Doherty is now in hospital having the infected hedgehog spine removed from his finger,” Arthanayake said, according to the Star and NME magazine.

“We wish Pete well because whatever happened is serious enough that he has not been able to make it.”

A rep for Doherty did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Doherty and his band The Puta Madres had been on tour in support of their debut album Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres.

The project marks Doherty’s first album since Hamburg Demonstrations in 2016.

Aside from his work with The Puta Madres, Doherty is best known for being co-frontman of The Libertines, which he formed with Carl Barât in 1997.

Doherty also formed Babyshambles, which includes Mick Whitnall, Drew McConnell and Adam Ficek in 2003.