Pete Davidson Wishes Happy Birthday to 'the Most Precious Angel on Earth' Fiancée Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson wished his love, Ariana Grande, a sweet happy birthday.

The Saturday Night Live actor, 24, shared a photo of himself carrying the singer on his back on Instagram just minutes after midnight on Tuesday.

“Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed 🙂 i love you sm ☁⚡😍,” Davidson wrote in the caption.

Grande, who turned 25, looked happy in the photo as she looked over her shoulder at the camera and stuck out her tongue.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer celebrated her birthday among friends and brother Frankie Grande. She shared videos and photos of the celebration on her Instagram Story.

Part of her party included multiple small cakes with photos of herself on them ranging from early childhood to present day. Her main cake featured a photo of her as a child with curly hair and a rose in her hair and one single candle reading “Happy Birthday Ariana!”

Ariana Grande instagram story June 26, 2018

One cake depicted Grande blowing a kiss to a photo of former President Barack Obama with a Mickey Mouse cartoon standing next to her.

Ariana Grande instagram story June 26, 2018

Last week, Davidson confirmed his engagement to Grande while making an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f—— lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

“It’s so funny to walk down the street because dudes are walking by,” he explained as he reenacted someone tipping their hat to him, adding, “Did you see that Derek Jeter commercial? He’s retiring and everybody tips their hat.”

Davidson revealed his engagement had also inspired others.

“Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’ I was like I didn’t know I was that ugly,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Engaged After Dating for a Few Weeks

“I’m a lucky motherf——,” Davidson added.

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. The comedian proposed with a dazzling 3-carat engagement ring from Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna, which cost a jaw-dropping $93,000.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple previously said.

Grande was first spotted wearing the pear-shaped diamond sparkler at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert on June 2 in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Rumored New Apartment Has Some Insane Amenities

On June 15, Davidson shared a PDA-packed photo of him and Grande, describing the happiness he’s been feeling.

“U know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that,” Davidson captioned a black and white picture of the singer showing off her engagement ring.