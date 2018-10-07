Pete Davidson Slams Kanye West: 'Being Mentally Ill Is Not an Excuse to Act Like a Jacka—'

Pete Davidson has a few thoughts to air about Kanye West‘s pro-Trump speech after last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

During Saturday’s Weekend Update segment, Ariana Grande‘s fiancé, 24, explained why he was the cast member addressing the rant that did not make it to air.

Referencing Davidson’s struggle with borderline personality disorder and West’s history with bipolar disorder, Davidson started, “First off, a lot of people thought [Weekend Update co-host Michael] Che should be the one to talk about Kanye, but we discussed it. Che’s black, but I’m crazy, and we both know which side of Kanye’s at the wheel right now.”

“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” continued Davidson, who called the Saturday Night Live alumnus “a genuinely bad, racist person” on The Howard Stern Show last month.

Then Davidson addressed West’s “Make America Great Again” hat, which West claimed he was told not to wear. “He wore it all week,” Davidson refuted. “Nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I would have suggested that it might upset some people, like your wife [Kim Kardashian West] or every black person ever.”

In his extensive rant, West, 41, said, “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”

After calling President Donald Trump “a builder,” West said, “Now you got a situation where we need to have a dialogue and not a diatribe because if you want something to change, it’s not going to change by saying, ‘F— that person.’ Try love. Try love. Try love. Try love.”

Davidson said on this weekend’s SNL, “Then Kanye said that Democrats broke up black families with welfare and that slavery is not real. You know how wrong about politics you have to be for me to notice? You know how annoying that is? Like Kanye is a genius but a musical genius. Joey Chestnut is a hot dog eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinion about things that aren’t hot dog related.”

“I know you’re like, ‘No, this is the real me, I’m off the meds.’ Take ’em!” Davidson said. “There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on ’em. … If I ever got on a plane and the pilot said, ‘I just want you to know, this is the real me flying the plane,’ I’d jump out. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jacka—.”

Davidson summed up his bit with a red hat of his own that read “Make Kanye 2006 Again.”

A source told PEOPLE last week, “[West] made it uncomfortable for the cast and [host] Adam Driver by calling them back onstage and not saying why and then went off on them.”

“The show had been supportive of all of Kanye’s visions throughout the week, even giving him the opportunity for the third song during the goodnight [portion],’ and then he surprised everyone,” the source said.

The insider added, “No one bullied him about wearing the MAGA hat. He wore it in promos and all week before the show even aired and was asking everyone if they thought he should wear the hat, interns, anyone walking by who would listen.”

A source recently told PEOPLE West is struggling as the eleventh anniversary of his mother Donda’s death approaches.

“If you remember, it was a year ago that this happened … almost exactly a year ago,” an insider close to the rapper told PEOPLE exclusively about his controversial actions in recent weeks. “It happens every fall as we get close to the anniversary of his mom’s death.”

Donda died in 2007 of heart disease while suffering “multiple post-operative factors” following a plastic surgery operation.