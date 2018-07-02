Pete Davidson has come under fire for a resurfaced joke he made last fall about the terrorist bombing attack at his now-fiancée Ariana Grande‘s Manchester Arena concert.

During a stand-up show at Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory five months after the tragedy, which killed 22 people and injured 59 in May 2017, the Saturday Night Live actor commented on Grande’s fame. “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert,” he joked, according to the Mirror.

Charlotte Hodgson, whose 15-year-old daughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy was killed in the attack, blasted Davidson for twisting the tragedy into humor.

“For anyone to joke about this situation is disgusting and I think he should publicly apologize for it,” she told the Mirror. “The families will find it equally as disgusting.”

Hodgson added, “We don’t need jokes about it, there have been plenty around, and it’s heartbreaking to hear every day. But for someone so famous to be doing it and now to be with Ariana, it’s outrageous. I think she would be horrified too.”

Jade Clough, who survived the Manchester Arena attack, added that she was “shocked” by Davidson’s “disgusting” joke.

“I’m still suffering on a daily basis, I still have nightmares, and Ariana herself has suffered from PTSD. What the hell?” said Clough.

Davidson’s team defended the joke to Metro.

“He is a comedian,” his representative told the outlet. “No subject is off limits and that includes jokes about his father and 9/11.”

During a walk with her beau in Manhattan on Monday, the Grande appeared to be sporting new ink on the top of her foot: “8418,” the badge number worn by the 24-year-old actor’s dad, firefighter Scott Davidson, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.

Davidson has same numbers inked on his left forearm.

This isn’t the first time the couple have gotten permanent body art to show their dedication to their whirlwind relationship and engagement. In June, Davidson got a tattoo of a black bunny mask, which looks similar to an accessory Grande, 25, wore on the cover art for her last album Dangerous Woman, and the initials “AG” on his hand.