Pete Davidson Says He Knew His Engagement to Ariana Grande Was 'Over' After Mac Miller's Death

Pete Davidson is opening up about the toll Mac Miller’s death took on ex-fiancée Ariana Grande and their relationship.

During a lengthy sit-down interview with rapper Charlamagne Tha God posted Monday on YouTube, the Saturday Night Live comedian was asked how seeing the “Thank U, Next” singer publicly grieve over the late rapper — who died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018 — affected him.

“I totally got it,” Davidson, 26, said. “She would even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.'”

“I pretty much knew it was around over after that,” he continued. “That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s— is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s— out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f—ed up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

Davidson and Grande, 26, first started dating in May 2018 — the same month it was confirmed she’d ended things with Miller after nearly two years together — and they were engaged by mid-June. Less than two months after Miller’s tragic death that September, Grande and Davidson called it quits.

In the wake of Miller’s death, a source close to Grande told PEOPLE at the time that “it’s true that Ariana has been struggling a bit with life in general.”

“It was devastating and shocking to her,” the source said. “It [has] had a huge, negative impact on her life. It made her rethink many things in her life.”

One commitment she ended up reassessing was her imminent marriage, the insider continued. “She realized that planning a wedding right now felt very rushed. It’s not what she wants to do right now. She doesn’t want to make any rushed decisions and has decided to take a step back instead.”

A source close to Davidson added, “They’re dealing with things that people wouldn’t have to deal with in a lifetime — an ex-boyfriend reportedly overdosing and having all of this fame and attention. These followers and living their lives on social media … it’s a different world.”

In an interview for Vogue‘s August 2019 cover story, Grande opened up about coping with the aftermath of Miller’s death, calling her grief “all-consuming.”

“By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f—,” Grande said. “He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming … less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”

Earlier in the conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson also opened up for the first time about his recent relationship with Kaia Gerber, 18, which ended before his stint in rehab a few months ago.

“We were dating for a few months. She’s very young, and I’m f—ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” he said. “It’s just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s—. She should be enjoying her work. It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all.”

“Also, her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they’re all cool,” he added of her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

He went on to reveal, “I cry a lot. I get into deep conversations. I care about your s—. I like to meet your family. I like to know who you are. And some families are like, ‘Who the f— are you?’ So I’m a lot for certain people. It was just how I was raised.”

Last week, Davidson confirmed that he sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona during a stand-up show at Carolines on Broadway in New York City, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported. The Sierra Tucson facility treats individuals struggling with substance abuse, as well as eating disorders, trauma-related issues, mood and anxiety disorders, and chronic pain, according to its website.