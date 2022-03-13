Pete Davidson Says He Is 'Done Being Quiet' in Alleged Text Exchange with Kanye West

Pete Davidson is apparently fed up with Kanye West.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, appears to have told the rapper, 44, that he is "done being quiet" in an alleged text exchange shared by SNL writer Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The alleged conversation was shared Sunday afternoon after West posted on his Instagram page criticizing ex Kim Kardashian, 41, for her parenting skills, including allowing their daughter North, 8, to remain on TikTok against his wishes.

At the beginning of the alleged conversation, Davidson called Kardashian "literally the best mother I've ever met" before calling out West for his own parenting skills.

"What she does for those kids is amazing and you're f——g lucky that she's your kids' mom," he wrote.

Then, the comedian allegedly put his foot down. "I've decided I'm not going to let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," he wrote. "Grow the f—k up."

kayne west, kim kardashian, pete davidson Kanye West; Kim Kardashian; Pete Davidson | Credit: Getty (3)

During the exchange, Davidson claimed that he has "stopped SNL" from mocking the rapper on the show "for months" in addition to refraining from making jokes about him during stand-up routines.

"You have no idea how nice I've been to you despite your actions towards me," the jokester seems to have written in a text, later adding, "I've had your back even though you treat me like s—t because I want everything to be smooth."

"But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months," he noted, "I'm gonna stop being nice."

PEOPLE has reached out to Davidson and West's reps for comment.

The alleged text exchange between Davidson and West is believed to have been in response to some of the 12 now-deleted posts shared on the rapper's Instagram page Sunday morning.

In his first post of the day, West reposted a now-deleted TikTok video featuring his daughter and estranged wife in black clothing and makeup while lipsyncing to the song "Emo Girl" by Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow Smith. In the caption, West took issue with the message he believed was being sent by both the song and his daughter's video.

About an hour later, West shared a video of himself in which he claimed he told Kardashian "to stop antagonizing me" with North's TikTok.

"I said, 'I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.' I have a say," he told the camera. The artist then claimed, "There's no such thing as 50/50 custody in society today. … It always leans towards the mom."

During the apparent text exchange between Davidson and West, Davidson revealed that he was in Los Angeles for the day and offered to meet up with West. When the rapper asked him to disclose his location, Davidson sent a photo of himself flashing a peace sign with his fingers and sticking his tongue out along with the phrase, "in bed with your wife."

Kanye West and Kim kardashian / Pete davidson Kanye West; Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Getty; BACKGRID

"Happy to see you're out [of] the hospital and rehab," West texted back. But Davidson pivoted with, "Same here. It's wonders what those places will do when you get help. You should try it."

Davidson then repeatedly asked West to meet with him. At one point, he invited the musician to his hotel room after Sunday Service and West's son Saint's game to talk things out "privately one on one."

West continued to urge the SNL star to meet him at his Sunday Service, but Davidson refused. "This isn't public dude. I'm not here for the pictures or the press," he wrote before suggesting that publicity was "obviously all you care about."

"My offer stands," he wrote in one text, while in another, he told West, "I wish you'd man up for once in your life."

Davidson also offered to help West with his mental health, allegedly telling the rapper "it's so sad to see you ruin your legacy on the daily."

"Let me help you man," he wrote at one point, adding that he too has struggled with his mental health. "It's not an easy journey. You don't have to feel this way anymore. There's no shame in having a little help. You'll be so happy and at peace."

Davidson's relationship with Kardashian was made Instagram official on Friday, more than a week after the SKIMS mogul was declared legally single amid her divorce from West. The pair first made headlines in Oct. 2021 after sharing a kiss during a sketch on SNL when Kardashian made her hosting debut.

After romance rumors about the couple began in late 2021, West began speaking out against his estranged wife and her new boyfriend. Earlier this month, the rapper stirred up some controversy over a music video for his song, "Eazy", featuring fellow rapper The Game that appeared to show Davidson kidnapped, tied up, and buried alive by West.