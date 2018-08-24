Pete Davidson Jokes His 'D--- Is Forever Hard' After Proposing to Ariana Grande: 'I'm Very Happy'

It’s safe to say: Ariana Grande keeps fiancé Pete Davidson staying happy.

The Saturday Night Live star spoke at Auburn University’s Welcome Week on Thursday and was asked about the Sweetener singer, who was also in attendance, during a Q&A session with students.

“What’s it liked being engaged to Ariana? It’s like what you would think it would be like but like a 100 times sicker,” Davidson, 24, said to the crowd as seen in fan videos shared on social media.

“I’m a very, very happy boy who is very, very loved and I’m very lucky. And my d—‘s forever hard,” the comedian added.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Raves About ‘Soulmate’ Pete Davidson on Sweetener: ‘Thought You Into My Life’

Pete Davidson Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande proudly cheered on her fiancé at the event as she congratulated him on his event. “Bae was funny as f— and brilliant today as always,” the pop star wrote on her Instagram Story as well as a mirror selfie of herself on his lap, wearing matching Auburn University sweaters.

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May.

RELATED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Most TMI, PDA-Filled Moments, Ranked

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Ariana Grande/Instagram

Weeks before the Aug. 17 release of her album, Grande made a very revealing comment about Davidson’s penis when fans asked how long her song “Pete Davidson” was.

“Like 10 inches? …oh f—…I mean…like a lil over a minute,” she teased of Davidson’s big secret.

RELATED: Frankie Grande Gushes About Sister Ariana’s Engagement: ‘I’m So Happy She’s So Happy’

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Nicholas Hunt/Getty

In addition to celebrating the success of Sweetener, Grande has been on cloud nine thanks to her relationship.

“He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day,” she said in an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America. “I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful.”

Also recently, Grande revealed the details of Davidson’s low-key proposal.

He popped the question to the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond, but “he didn’t get on a knee, thank God,” she recalled on the Zach Sang Show.