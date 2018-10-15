GoFundMe Shuts Down Page to Help 'Homeless' Pete Davidson Following Ariana Grande Split

Following his breakup with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson‘s fans are trying to help him out — but it looks an awful lot like trolling.

The couple had shared a $16 million dollar super luxe apartment in the upscale New York City neighborhood of Chelsea. According to a GQ profile on Davidson published in August, Grande purchased the abode herself. Now that the pair are splitting, it seems like the SNL star might be looking for new digs.

So some anonymous citizens of the internet decided to lend the guy a hand by starting a GoFundMe page for the newly “homeless” Davidson.

“As you may all know, Pete Davidson and his fiancé have recently broken up,” wrote a user known as “Ari Remy Ma” on the crowd funding platform. “He will need somewhere to sleep tonight.” However, the page was removed before the $2,500 goal was reached.

someone made a gofundme page for Pete Davidson IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/rsOgC6RI5v — PRADANGEL (@angeIictears) October 14, 2018

Considering SNL pays reasonably well, we assume Davidson, 24, will find a new spot with minimal trouble. But news of his split from the 25-year-old pop queen this weekend sent Twitter into a frenzy of activity — with most making Davidson the butt of the joke.

Pete Davidson stealing ariana's diamond chokers so he doesn't gotta eat McDonalds scraps for dinner pic.twitter.com/vKACM0lBKo — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝟙𝟡𝟟𝟝 💭 (@angelchimss) October 14, 2018

Ariana and Pete got matching tattoos a WEEK into their relationship. pic.twitter.com/o0U5NpAz9x — Chadwickanda (@ObamaKnowles) October 14, 2018

ariana running into pete when she hosts SNL from now on pic.twitter.com/ZJOx0mt7a8 — ً (@undemis) October 14, 2018

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and the comedian had called it quits. The pair decided to end their engagement over the weekend, TMZ first reported on Sunday.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source told PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

A rep for Grande did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and Davidson’s rep had no comment.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Just hours before news of their split went public, Grande was seen supporting Davidson at a Saturday Night Live broadcast.

Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the “God Is a Woman” singer was present at the 30 Rockefeller Center studio on Saturday night as her boyfriend performed on the iconic New York City sketch comedy show.