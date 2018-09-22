Pete Davidson Gets a Breakfast at Tiffany's-Inspired Neck Tattoo to Match Fiancée Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are making their love even more permanent.

On Friday, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star debuted his newest ink: the quote “mille tendresse” on the back of his neck.

The French phrase made popular by the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s means “a thousand tendernesses” and is the exact same design that Grande, 25, has on the back of her neck.

The tattoo is the couple’s fifth shared design and ninth total inking inspired by their whirlwind romance.

In addition to the movie-inspired quote, Davidson and Grande also share clouds on their finger and the word “reborn” and “H2GKMO” (an abbreviation of Grande’s favorite saying, “Honest to God, knock me out”) on their thumbs — both of which they got after getting engaged in June.

They also share a tattoo of “8418” in honor of Davidson’s late father who died in 9/11 on the singer’s ankle and the comedian’s arm.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Individually, Davidson has a bunny-eared mask tattooed behind his ear, reminiscent of the mask that Grande wears on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album and the initials “AG” on his finger, in honor of his fiancée.

Most recently, Davidson and Grande adopted a teacup pig, which prompted the comedian to get a tattoo of their new pet on his side just one day later. The pig’s name, “Piggy Smallz,” was written below its face.

He also added a tattoo of Winnie the Pooh to his collection. While there has been no confirmation about the inspiration behind the ink, fans have made theories that it may also be about his fiancée.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer also has her fair share of relationship-inspired tattoos, including her fiancé’s name inked on her ring finger, and the word “always” on her rib cage, which some fans have speculated is written in Davidson’s handwriting and is a homage to the couple’s shared love of Harry Potter.

Pete Davidson/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11.

“He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day,” she previously said of her man in an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America in August. “I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful.”

“It’s just like a feeling, you know?” Grande added. “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.'”

The couple, who began dating in May, recently stuck by each other’s side after a very emotional few weeks for Grande.

On Sept. 7, the “God Is a Woman” singer’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old. The entertainer has also opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour on May 22, 2017.

The couple did not attend the Emmy Awards on Monday. Davidson’s show, Saturday Night Live, picked up multiple awards over the course of the evening. That same day, an emotional-looking Grande and Davidson were spotted going on a stroll together.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”