Pete Davidson has quietly deleted his entire Instagram feed.

Fans noticed that Davidson, 24, had wiped all his photos and videos off his account on Monday, the same day his fiancée Ariana Grande‘s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller spoke out about her engagement to the Saturday Night Live star.

Davidson’s last Instagram update included an Instagram Story video of him and rapper Machine Gun Kelly smoking a blunt in Syracuse, New York, where the comedian has been filming his latest movie.

Meanwhile, Grande tweeted a cryptic post shortly after Davidson deleted his content.

“The energy u put out is exactly what u get back, please create a beautiful life for yourselves,” the singer, 25, wrote.

Though Davidson has yet to explain why he deleted all his photos and videos, this comes after he clapped back at Grande’s fans who criticized his Instagram comments.

It all started on Sunday when the Set It Up star, who is known for frequently commenting on his fiancée’s feed, wrote, “omg what a cutie,” on the post of Grande and her late grandfather, who died of cancer in July 2014.

Davidson came under fire for his comment presumably about Grande’s grandfather, but he responded back to one fan, writing, “Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad.”

One week prior, he shut down speculation that he gave Grande and his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David the same “8418” pendant, revealing to fans that his fiancée has been wearing his late father’s medallion while David was in possession of a “replica.”

And Davidson isn’t the only one defending their relationship.

Recently, Grande backed her decision to include the song “Pete” on her upcoming album Sweetener.

“He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK,” she wrote to one fan. “I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”