Pete Davidson sure knows how to get Ariana Grande rocking side to side.

The Saturday Night Live star, 24, proved he’s a man of many talents over the weekend when he took to Instagram to cover some of the singer’s No. 1 hits.

Turning their living room into his very own stage, the comedian began to recite lines from her song “No Tears Left To Cry,” singing, “I’m picking it up, I’m picking it up,” as Grande, 25, sat on the sidelines and giggled.

Davidson then went on to cover her song “Side to Side,” singing, “I’ve been here all night, I’ve been here all f—ing day … boy, you know, you gotta move it side to side, you know.”

His encore included the former Disney star’s 2014 hit “Bang Bang.”

“Bang bang into the room, bang bang all over you,” he sang.

Between channeling his inner musician and showing off his new summer ‘do, Davidson had a weekend of Grande-approved firsts.

In a picture that he alluded to as “big time adolescence,” the Set It Up actor took to Instagram to show off his bleached-blond buzzed head.

“So sick. I’m so excited for u bye. Come to bed,” Grande commented on the photo, before screenshotting the image and sharing it to her Instagram story. Grande also shared a black-and-white photo cuddling up to Davidson with bandanas over their faces while enjoying pizza from L&B Spumoni Gardens in Brooklyn. “Late night l&b,” the comedian captioned his post of the same photo.

Ariana Grande cuddles up to fiancé Pete Davidson in black and white photo. Ariana Grande/Twitter

“In my grandpa’s hood wit my baby,” the Boca Raton, Florida native captioned the Instagram story. “He is everything & more goooodbye.”

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. Davidson then confirmed the engagement while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In June, the pair reportedly moved into a new apartment together in one of the most over-the-top luxury buildings in New York City, and have been photographed all over the Big Apple since. Over the weekend, Davidson came under fire for a recently resurfaced joke he made last fall about the Manchester Arena bombing.