Pete Davidson Raves About Ariana Grande’s 'Lit' Wango Tango Set in Expletive-Filled Post

Pete Davidson can’t get enough of Ariana Grande.

Hours after it was revealed that Davidson, 24, got two tattoos that seemingly reference the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, also 24, he raved about his new love interest’s Wango Tango set on Instagram.

“Are you f—ing kidding me!!!??” the Saturday Night Live star wrote alongside an image of Grande’s performance.

“So f—ing lit,” he continued, adding four heart-eyed emojis to the message.

During her set, Grande gave fans their first taste of “The Light Is Coming,” a new song from her forthcoming album Sweetener.

Telling the crowd that she would be releasing the song on June 20, Grande went on to explain the track “features my big sister Nicki Minaj,” according to Rolling Stone.

“We wanted to give you a little preview of it tonight,” she continued. “I’m so nervous.”

Grande previously shared a preview of the song on social media, which was retweeted by Minaj.

Showing off Davidson’s new inkings on Saturday, tattoo artist London Reese posted a photograph of a black bunny ear mask — which looks similar to the accessory worn by Grande on the Dangerous Woman album cover — located behind Davidson’s ear. Reese later disabled comments on the image.

Although Reese captioned the photograph, “We had a good night,” according to Buzzfeed, the tattoo artist initially captioned the photograph, “We had a good night somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana.”

Reese also deleted a photograph of Davidson’s second tattoo, which consisted of Grande’s initials on his hand, according to the outlet.

This news came shortly after Grande supported Davidson at his stand-up comedy set in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday night.

While Davidson didn’t directly reference the singer in his set, he did appear to be wearing one of her sweatshirts onstage.

Davidson and Grande, who began dating after her breakup from rapper Mac Miller, have been showering each other with plenty of social media love — and on Wednesday, he made their relationship Instagram official by posting a new photo of him and Grande posing in Harry Potter wizard robes.

One day later, Grande shared her own PDA-packed photo of the couple, writing, “I thought u into my life woah ! look at my mind.”