Pete Davidson Praises Ariana Grande's Topless Photo as Her Ex Mac Miller Raps About Lost Love

They split back in May after almost two years dating — and on Friday, both Ariana Grande and Mac Miller dropped new singles within minutes of each other.

Grande’s new single, “God Is a Woman,” was out first with a lyric video to accompany it. The song — the third she’s released off her upcoming new album — comes with a chill beat, on top of which the 25-year-old singer displays her signature vocal acrobatics.

Its lyrics are more than suggestive, with Grande singing about taking charge in her relationship. “My one, when all is said and done / You’ll believe God is a woman,” she teases.

The former Nickelodeon star’s fiancé Pete Davidson, who began dating Grande in the wake of her split from Miller, appeared to be a fan of the song’s artwork.

“YUM YUM YUM” he commented on her Instagram of the photo, which shows a topless Grande swimming in a pool of paint.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Miller, meanwhile, released “Self Care,” the new tune coming with a Kill Bill-inspired, Christian Weber-directed music video in which the Pittsburgh rapper punches his way out of a coffin and digs himself out of a grave.

The near six-minute track begins with the 26-year-old rapping about the ways he’s been healing through some of his personal struggles. Halfway through, the song switches as Miller reflects on a lost relationship — and how he’s currently in a state of being unaware of what is happening in his life.

“Well, didn’t know what I was missing / Now it see a lil’ different,” he raps. “I was thinking too much / Got stuck in oblivion.”

“We play it cool / We know we f—ed up, yeah,” he continues. “You keep on sayin’ you in love, so?”

The song is the first Miller has released since he surprised fans with three singles — “Small Worlds,” “Buttons,” and “Programs” — following his breakup with Grande.

His new album, Swimming, is slated for release Aug. 3, while Grande’s album, Sweetener, is due Aug. 17.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller GC Images

Grande and Miller first went public with their relationship in September 2016 — three years after they collaborated on her hit single “The Way.”

The two were last photographed together in March at Madonna’s star-studded Oscars afterparty, where they remained by each other’s sides while holding hands in photos. Weeks later, they were spotted cozying up at the Coachella music festival.

Fans were shocked by the split. Miller had been Grande’s rock, supporting her as she recovered emotionally after a suicide bombing occurred at her show on May 22, 2017, in Manchester, England. The terrorist attack killed 22 people and injured 119 others.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

Though they went their separate ways, Grande said they remained on good terms, sharing a throwback photo of them cuddling on a couch and adding a heart-shaped emoji.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” she wrote of Miller (real name: Malcolm McCormick) in an Instagram Story days after their breakup in May. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

“Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you,” Grande added. “I can’t wait to know and support you forever and i’m so proud of you!”

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images

Barely a week later, Miller was arrested and charged with DUI and hit and run in the San Fernando Valley after he allegedly hit a utility pole with his Mercedes-Benz and fled the scene.

One commenter online claimed Grande was responsible for Miller’s troubles, but Grande quickly responded — calling her relationship with her ex “toxic.”

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” she said. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem.”

“Of course i didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was,” she continued. “I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a whirlwind summer for Grande and Davidson.

The newly engaged couple, who have been dating since May, have been spending time together in the Big Apple.

Of course, photographers have been following their every move — catching the couple in the midst of multiple PDAs. Paparazzi need not track Grande and Davidson, though — the two haven’t been shy about showing off their love on social media.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed their engagement on June 11. The Saturday Night Live star, 24, then confirmed the engagement himself while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

The feeling is mutual.

“I have no wish,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories in late June, labeling a picture of her iPhone’s lock screen at 11:11 p.m. — which showed a smiling Davidson. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”