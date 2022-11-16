Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship: A Look Back

And for Pete, she's so thankful!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson embarked on a whirlwind romance in the spring of 2018, with the comedian proposing to the singer just a few weeks after getting together. However, four months later, the couple ended their engagement.

News of their October 2018 split came a little over a month after Grande's ex Mac Miller, whom she dated prior to Davidson, died of an accidental overdose. In 2020, the King of Staten Island actor admitted to Charlamagne tha God that he "pretty much knew it was around over" after Miller's death. "I was like, 'Listen, I get it, do whatever you've got to do, I'll be here,' " Davidson recalled. "I think I said, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here.' "

Grande eventually began dating Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez in January 2020 and the two wed in May 2021.

From their engagement to their breakup, here is a look back at Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship.

​​September 27, 2014: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson meet for the first time

On the night Davidson made his debut on Saturday Night Live, Grande was the show's musical guest. This was reportedly the first time Davidson and Grande met.

March 12, 2016: Pete Davidson appears in Ariana Grande's SNL monologue

Grande returned to SNL in 2016 as a host and musical guest. During her monologue, the Victorious alum performed a musical number featuring an appearance by Davidson.

"Hey, Ariana. I overheard. Do you like want to smoke some pot or something?" Davidson asked Grande as she wondered which scandal would take her career to the next level. "Pot? Let's smoke some crack, man!" she said, to which he replied, "I'm good."

May 20, 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson look "lovey-dovey" at Billboard Music Awards

Two years after hosting SNL, Grande performed at the Billboard Music Awards, where she was spotted with Davidson. "After Ariana's performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her," an onlooker revealed to PEOPLE. "They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten."

May 21, 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson start dating

Gotham/GC Images

The day after the BBMAs, PEOPLE confirmed that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and actor were seeing each other. At the time, a source said that the pair had "just started" and that it was "very casual."

May 28, 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson spend Memorial Day together

The couple enjoyed a date night on Memorial Day, roasting marshmallows over a fire pit. Davidson's recognizable tattoos were visible in a video shared on Grande's Instagram Story.

May 30, 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are Instagram official

The SNL star made his relationship Instagram official with a photo of himself and Grande sporting Harry Potter robes. "The chamber of secrets has been opened," he captioned the post.

The next day, Grande shared her own photo of Davidson on Instagram. Alongside a photo of Davidson holding her and kissing her head, she wrote, "I thought u into my life … woah ! look at my mind."

June 2, 2018: Pete Davidson gets an Ariana Grande tattoo

Davidson got a bunny mask — just like the one Grande wore for her Dangerous Woman album cover — inked behind his ear. BuzzFeed originally reported that tattoo artist London Reese initially captioned a photo of the tat: "We had a good night somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana."

The comedian also had Grande's initials, "AG," tattooed on his hand, though the photo of the ink was reportedly deleted by Reese.

June 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson get engaged

After a few weeks of dating, Davidson popped the question with a $93,000 pear-shaped engagement ring from New York City celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna. The couple's engagement was confirmed by PEOPLE on June 11.

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE that the engagement was recent. "They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding," the source said.

Yuna revealed to E! News how Davidson requested the ring. "Pete called me at the end of May and said, 'Look, I'm getting a ring. This is what I want.' And I told him that I had the right ring for him," said the jeweler. "He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret."

June 11, 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson visit Disneyland

Following news of their engagement, the duo celebrated with a trip to Disneyland. Grande and Davidson were joined by the singer's brother, Frankie Grande, during their visit to the happiest place on earth.

June 17, 2018: Ariana Grande hints she and Pete Davidson moved in together

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Grande appeared to reveal that she and her fiancé were living together. The singer shared an image from Spongebob Squarepants on her Instagram Story, showing the character sitting on the floor and holding a tissue. "Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines," she wrote.

June 20, 2018: Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

Davidson confirmed his and Grande's engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I feel like I won a contest, so sick," Davidson said. "It's f------ lit, Jimmy. It's so lit."

The actor, who called himself "a lucky motherf-----," also joked that his relationship with Grande had given others hope. He recalled, "Some dude goes up to me and says, 'Yo man, you like gave me hope.' I'm like I didn't know I was that ugly."

June 22, 2018: Ariana Grande tweets a NSFW response to a fan's question about Pete Davidson

The same month, the Wicked star famously tweeted about the size of Davidson's penis. When a fan asked "How long Pete is" — referring to the song "Pete Davidson" off of the album Sweetener — Grande replied in a now-deleted tweet, "Like 10 inches? … oh f— … i mean … like a lil over a minute."

July 2018: Ariana Grande gets a tattoo in honor of Pete Davidson's late father

Grande honored Davidson's late father, Scott Davidson, with a tattoo in July 2018.

Davidson's father, a firefighter, died during the terrorist attacks in N.Y.C. on Sept. 11, 2001, when the comedian was only 7 years old. The singer had the numbers "8418" — the badge number worn by Scott — inked on top of her foot.

July 8, 2018: Ariana Grande tweets about her and Pete Davidson's quick engagement

The singer defended her quick engagement, as well as Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's, after a fan tweeted, "First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder."

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Grande, who shares manager Scooter Braun with Bieber, responded, "You do realize we are human [beings] who love and have lives … right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?"

July 13, 2018: Pete Davidson reveals he gave Ariana Grande the "most precious thing" he owns

The comedian shared a photo of his fiancée wearing a gold necklace with a pendant of his late father's N.Y.C. Fire Department badge. One individual commented, "No girl should ever wear your dad's chain … So disrespectful."

"For ur information that's not just some girl, that's my fiancé," Davidson replied. "She's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much."

Grande also left a comment, writing, "I love u more than anything."

July 2018: Ariana Grande defends her song named after Pete Davidson

In July 2018, Grande defended herself to fans who questioned her decision to include a track titled "Pete," later renamed "pete davidson," on her fourth studio album, Sweetener.

"He's my fiancé. This is my album. I'm an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn't for you, that's OK," she wrote to a fan. "I won't be offended. Still wishing y'all all the love in the world."

July 23, 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson focus on their relationship

Grande turned off her Instagram comments and Davidson deleted his feed, as the stars were "tired of being attacked," according to a Grande insider.

"They don't get why there's backlash when it's supposed to be a really happy time for them," the source told PEOPLE. "Pete especially has been getting a lot of hate from fans. It's been hurtful, and he's actually pretty sensitive."

According to the insider, it was "easier to cut things off for now instead of being on the defensive all the time."

Meanwhile, a source close to Davidson shared that the SNL star was "in a good place" after stepping away from social media. "He's decided to focus on his relationship and how happy they are instead of on all of the haters and naysayers," the source said. "They're still very happy and looking forward to getting married. He just doesn't need all of these trolls bringing him down."

August 20, 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson make their red carpet debut

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C.

Grande performed "God Is a Woman" and accepted an award for best pop music video for "No Tears Left to Cry." She gave Davidson a shout-out at the end of her acceptance speech, saying, "Pete Davidson, thanks for existing. Love you."

August 22, 2018: Ariana Grande says Pete Davidson "ticks every box"

Speaking to Michael Strahan for Good Morning America, the pop star said Davidson "just ticks every box." She added, "It gets better every day. I'm very grateful for him. Life is beautiful."

Grande also shared that the pair were taking their time with wedding planning. "My friends and I — and my mom and everybody — have been brainstorming and sharing ideas," she said. "It's really fun. I work so much I've never spent so much time planning something that's personal, that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I'm gonna cry. I'm just so excited."

September 7, 2018: Ariana Grande's ex Mac Miller dies

Grande's ex Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose on Sept. 7, 2018. The day after his death, the singer shared a black-and-white photo of Miller.

September 17, 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson miss the Emmys as the singer takes time off "to heal"

While Grande was expected to attend the Emmy Awards in 2018, she and Davidson opted to skip the awards show. Instead, the couple decided to spend time together in New York.

"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," Grande's team told PEOPLE. "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

October 14, 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split

In October 2018, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the engaged pair had called it quits. "It was way too much too soon," a Grande source told PEOPLE. "It's not shocking to anyone."

November 3, 2018: Ariana Grande references ex Pete Davidson in a new song

The Grammy-winning artist sang about being thankful for Davidson in her song, "thank u, next." The tune also referenced Grande's past romances with Miller, dancer Ricky Alvarez and Big Sean.

"Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel," Grande sang. "One taught me love / One taught me patience / One taught me pain / Now I'm so amazing."

November 3, 2018: Pete Davidson says his breakup with Ariana Grande is "nobody's business"

During a Weekend Update segment on SNL, Davidson addressed his and Grande's split, noting that their breakup was "nobody's business."

"The last thing I will say is I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it's nobody's business, and sometimes things just don't work out, and that's okay," he said. "She's a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

July 2019: Ariana Grande says her relationship with Pete Davidson was an "amazing distraction"

Gotham/GC Images

Grande opened up about her and Davidson's romance in an interview for Vogue in 2019. The "God is a Woman" singer recalled her friends convincing her to escape L.A. and go to New York following her split from Miller.

"My friends were like, 'Come! We're gonna have a fun summer.' And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction," she said. "It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him. I'm like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don't trust myself with the life stuff."

February 24, 2020: Pete Davidson reveals how Mac Miller's death affected his relationship with Ariana Grande

In 2020, Davidson spoke to Charlamagne tha God about how Miller's death in September 2018 impacted his and Grande's engagement. "I totally got it. She would even tell you this. I was like, 'Listen, I get it, do whatever you've got to do, I'll be here,' " Davidson shared. "I think I said, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here.' "

"I pretty much knew it was around over after that," he continued. "That was really horrible, and I can't imagine what that s--- is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s--- out of him, and she wasn't putting on a show or anything. That was f----- up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends."

March 5, 2020: Pete Davidson says Ariana Grande "made me all famous"

During an interview on First We Feast's Hot Ones, Davidson spoke about his former relationship with Grande and how it contributed to his celebrity status.

"It's really annoying because I live in Staten Island and they come there now 'cause like Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff, so it's all her fault," he joked, referring to the paparazzi.

"It is! She sent the wolves on me," he added. "She made me and created me, or whatever they say."

October 23, 2020: Fans think Ariana Grande mentions Pete Davidson in new song

On Oct. 23, 2020, Grande released her single "Positions" from her upcoming sixth studio album. In the song, The Voice coach sang about how love can make you do things you "usually don't do" — and fans believed Grande used wordplay and pronunciation to address Davidson on the track.

She sang, "Heaven sent you to me, I'm just hoping I don't repeat history," but broke down the word "repeat" as individual syllables, separating the "re" from "peat" ... or "Pete."

May 15, 2021: Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez

In January 2020, Grande began dating L.A. real estate agent Dalton Gomez and the pair tied the knot in May 2021.

"The room was so happy and full of love," the singer's rep told PEOPLE. "The couple and both families couldn't be happier."